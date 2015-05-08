Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The core of what the Chicago Cubs hope will be a championship team is up in the show, getting on-the-job training while trying to succeed in their MLB infancy.

Young players like third baseman Kris Bryant, right fielder Jorge Soler and second baseman Addison Russell are getting their first real taste of meaningful games against contending teams such as the St. Louis Cardinals.

Thursday’s 5-1 loss to St. Louis was another lesson for the talented but youthful Cubs. Veteran pitcher John Lackey outfoxed them for 7 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and keeping the Chicago offense silent for the first time in this four-game series.

When the Cubs made mistakes, St. Louis capitalized just about every time, beating Jake Arrieta on a day where it fielded a lineup without Matt Carpenter and Matt Holliday.

Catcher Miguel Montero figures experiences such as this week‘s, which saw Chicago show flashes of brilliance but ultimately lose three of four, will only help the kiddie corps for future trips into Busch Stadium.

“They’ve got a lot of room to improve,” Montero said. “They’re going to be really good. Obviously, they want to prove they’re really good, and maybe they’re trying a little bit too hard. When they get back here again, they might be a little more comfortable.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 2-1, 3.73 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-2, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta had an odd game Thursday, taking the loss despite fanning seven and walking only one in 5 1/3 innings. But Arrieta also gave up nine hits and five runs, and although C Miguel Montero thought his battery-mate was unlucky, managed to give up an RBI double to opposing pitcher John Lackey, a bad hitter even by pitcher’s standards. It was the first loss against St. Louis in seven career starts for Arrieta.

--RHP Jason Hammel gets the call Friday night when Chicago opens a weekend series in Milwaukee. Hammel received a no-decision against the Brewers on Sunday in Wrigley Field, allowing five hits and three runs in six innings while walking one and fanning four. Hammel is 5-0, with a 2.20 ERA in seven starts against Milwaukee, his best ERA against any opponent.

--SS Starlin Castro’s RBI single in the seventh marked his fifth straight game with an RBI against the Cardinals. Castro has a 10-game hitting streak when facing St. Louis pitching. He contributed a bad defensive play to the Cardinals’ two-run second, though, giving up an extra base when he foolishly tried to throw Mark Reynolds out from deep in the role while fading backwards. The result was a throwing error.

--RHP Justin Grimm made his season debut by fanning the only two hitters he faced to end the bottom of the sixth, although he also tossed a wild pitch on an 0-2 count to Lackey that scored St. Louis’ last run. Grimm’s shoulder looked healthy as he got up to 94 mph with his fastball and also snapped off a sharp slider to whiff Peter Bourjos.

--LF Chris Coghlan led off for the first time this year as manager Joe Maddon gave regular leadoff man Dexter Fowler the day off. Coghlan also entered the game 5-for-8 against Lackey, probably another reason why he led off. Coghlan collected two hits in four at-bats for his second multi-hit game of the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you make any mistake against them, they’ll capitalize. They manufacture runs.” -- Cubs C Miguel Montero, after a loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur