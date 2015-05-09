Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Chicago Cubs manager spent some of his Friday on the phone with Major League Baseball’s czar of discipline, Joe Torre.

“It was a nice conversation,” Maddon said prior to his team’s 7-6 victory over the Brewers at Miller Park.

The conversation was necessary after Maddon’s postgame comments Wednesday, a game from which he was ejected after arguing with home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn.

Maddon was critical of Reyburn’s strike zone, specifically when his rookies were batting and called it “egregiously bad.”

He said no punitive measures were discussed during the call Friday afternoon.

”We just talked about that particular game and what went on and, of course my postgame comments were discussed,“ Maddon said. ”We talked about things, we came to an agreement and that was it.

“It was quick to the point, I understood it and we were fine.”

Maddon’s ejection was his second of the season and over a 10-year career, he knows that a fine or suspension is probably forthcoming.

“Joe and I, we talk at least once of year,” Maddon said. “This happens at least once a year.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 2-1, 4.40 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 1-4, 7.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Dexter Fowler returned to the starting lineup Friday after sitting out a day earlier for just the second time this season. Mired in a 2-for-23 slump coming into the game, Fowler led off with a home run and finished the day 2-for-4 with a double and a homer.

--2B Addison Russell extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a ninth-inning single off Brewers RHP Brandon Kintzler. During his streak, Russell is 13-for-39 (.333) with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs. He has at least one hit in 13 of his 15 games this season, his first in the majors.

--1B Anthony Rizzo had two hits including his sixth home run of the season Friday in the Cubs’ 7-6 victory at Milwaukee. Since April 20, Rizzo is batting .375 (24-for-64) with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 RBIs while walking eight times and scoring 16 times. He leads the Cubs with a .330 average this season.

--3B Kris Bryant remained second in manager Joe Maddon’s lineup Friday at Milwaukee, his second straight game in that batting spot. Maddon said that he’d been impressed with the improvement in Bryant’s approach of late and thought the rookie might see better pitches to hit. Bryant started the day 0-for-4 with three strikeouts but drove in a much-needed insurance run when he beat out an infield single in the ninth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been struggling at the plate, but he hits a routine ground ball to shortstop, beats it out, we score a run. How many guys in baseball today do that?” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on Kris Bryant after a win over Milwaukee on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur