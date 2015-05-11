Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- If the Chicago Cubs are serious about being a contender in the National League Central this year, their bullpen will need to find a way to turn things around in a hurry.

Relief pitching let the Cubs down again Sunday, giving up back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning then the game-winning run in the 11th of a 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Left-hander Zac Rosscup was responsible for the home runs, which came off the bats of right-hand-hitting Martin Maldonado and switch-hitter Elian Herrera.

Maddon was asked after the game why he stuck with Rosscup, who righties have hit .232 against with a .338 on-base percentage over his career.

”I really felt strongly about ‘Cup right there,“ Maddon said. ”That is one thing I did not see coming, was a couple of homers from the bottom of the batting order. You got to give them credit.

“I really have so much faith in Rosscup. I think he is going to be really good.”

Chicago’s relief corps have a 4.46 ERA this season, allowing 48 earned runs on 91 hits and 73 walks in 94 2/3 innings of work.

“The bullpen overall, we are talking about making that better,” manager Joe Maddon conceded after the game.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-15

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob DeGrom, 3-3, 2.95 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 2-2, 4.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Addison Russell went 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday, ending his hitting streak at 12 games. It was the longest streak by a Cubs player this season and the longest by a Cubs rookie since Mike Fontenot’s 12-gamer in 2007. Overall, Addison has hit safely in 14 of his 17 big league games.

--1B Anthony Rizzo is batting .370 (27-for-73) with six doubles, a triple, five homers, 16 runs, 13 RBIs, eight walks in his last 19 games since April 20. Rizzo has safely hit in 18 of those games and he is batting .324 (97-for-299) with 18 doubles, 25 home runs and 58 RBIs in 83 games against the NL Central since the start of last season.

--3B Kris Bryant went 0-for-5 Sunday with three strikeouts and finished the Cubs’ three-game series at Milwaukee 2-for-14 with four RBIs and seven strikeouts. Cubs manager Joe Maddon says he still plans to keep the rookie in the No. 2 spot of his lineup for the near future.

--LHP Zac Rosscup gave up back-to-back home runs Sunday afternoon in the Cubs’ 3-2 loss to the Brewers in Milwaukee. In his last three outings, Rosscup has allowed four earned runs on four hits and a walk. He started the season with just one earned run over his fist eight innings, spanning seven appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think they are better than the worst team in baseball. Just because their record indicates that right now does not mean they are not good. They pitched extremely well against us. They are not the worst team in baseball.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on Milwaukee, which won a series for just the second time this season.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur