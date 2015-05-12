Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Wrigley Field’s outfield is no longer silent.

Monday night’s series opener between the Cubs and Mets marked the partial reopening of the landmark park’s bleachers after a nearly seven-month construction project.

New left-field bleachers and the existing upper and lower center-field seating officially opened at around 5 p.m. as fans started streaming in for Cubs batting practice.

It’s the first time fans have populated the outfield since Sept. 24, 2014, prior to the start of a multi-million dollar stadium renovation project that began with new outfield seating and two video boards.

Cubs left fielder Chris Coghlan said he was happy to have fans at his back again after playing in relative silence for 5 1/2 weeks.

”I guess awkward would probably be the word I would use,“ Coghlan said. ”It’s been kind of a bummer not to have them but we had to go through that process to get more people and more seats and everything where it is now.

“Hopefully it will be as crazy and exciting as they always are.”

Right-field seating isn’t scheduled to be open until next month and concrete still has to be poured for much of it. But a new right-field video board was in operation for the first time.

Construction continues outside the park, where excavation is under way for a new home clubhouse set to open in a future season.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, MLB debut) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 3-3, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester (3-2) recorded his third straight victory as he allowed three runs on five hits while striking out six and walking a season-high four. It was his fourth straight quality start. He’s 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in three May appearances. He’s also now 2-0 lifetime against the Mets. “I thought (Lester) had a better cutter -- especially early in the game -- the curveball was a very pertinent pitch for him tonight,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

--1B Anthony Rizzo blasted his team-leading seventh home run of the season as he followed teammate Kris Bryant with the second of back-to-back homers. It marked the second time this season that the Cubs have consecutive homers. Rizzo was 1-for-4 with an RBI on the night.

--3B Kris Bryant christened Wrigley Field’s newly opened left-field bleachers with his first career Wrigley Field homer in the opening inning. The two-run shot -- his second of the season -- opened a quick 2-0 lead. “It’s really nice for him to get that monkey off his back here at Wrigley,” said Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo. “(Bryant‘s) ball was properly struck,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

--2B Addison Russell saw a 12-game hitting streak come to an end on Sunday but he was still the first National League player to have a 12-game run (or better) out of the No. 9 spot in the batting order since Pittsburgh’s Wilbur Cooper, a left-handed pitcher, hit safely in 15 straight appearances (15 starts, one relief appearance) in 1924. Russell went 0-for-3 with a walk on Sunday to end his hitting streak. But on Monday he was 1-for-4 with what proved to be the game-winning RBI single that drove in LF Chris Coghlan.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (3-3, 3.41 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season and fourth at home in Game 2 of the series. He’s faced only NL Central foes so far this season. Arrieta has had a decision in each of his six starts. He’s allowed nine runs (eight earned) in 10 1/3 innings in his last two starts after giving up just six in 26 2/3 innings in his first four.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s really nice for him to get that monkey off his back here at Wrigley.” -- Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, of 3B Kris Bryant’s homer that landed in back of the newly reopened left-field bleachers, his second home run of the season and the first of his career at Wrigley Field.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur