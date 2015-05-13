Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Cubs rookie infielder Addison Russell continues to fit comfortably at second base even though it’s not his natural position.

But with All-Star Starlin Castro already established at short, the Cubs needed to find a different spot so they could get the 21-year-old infielder in the lineup.

“It’s pretty spectacular,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon prior to Tuesday’s game with the New York Mets. “The other thing you have to understand is not only is he changing positions but he’s changing sides of the field.”

Russell had four errors and has a .949 fielding percentage since his first appearance on April 21.

“When you’re playing on the left side -- shortstop -- and you go to the right side (to second), the bat angles are entirely different, where you’re supposed to go on different plays is entirely different,” Maddon said.

“The difference is also the double play,” he added. “It’s not as easy as it looks when a guy is coming (at you) and all of a sudden you have to get out of the way. ... There are all these little nuances. It’s not that easy and he’s made a nice adjustment.”

Batting in the No. 9 spot, Russell was hitting .250 with two homers and eight RBIs while striking out 30 times through Monday.

He saw a 12-game hitting snapped on Sunday. It was the longest hitting streak by a Cubs rookie since Mike Fontenot in 2007.

Russell went 1-for-4 with a seventh inning double on Tuesday and has now reached base in 15 straight games, all coming in his first 19 major league games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-15

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 5-1, 2.72 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 3-1, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta’s eight-inning effort was his longest outing since September 2014. Arrieta allowed just one run on three hits. “I felt pretty strong throughout the entire outing,” said Arrieta, who walked two and struck out a season-best 10. “Getting deep into the game is something I feel that I can do every time out.”

--3B Kris Bryant went 3-for-4 with his second home run in as many nights and also collected his first career triple in the fifth inning. He has now hit safely in seven of his last nine games and has seven career multi-hit games since joining the Cubs in late April.

--SS Starlin Castro was 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. He drove in the game’s first run with his sixth-inning double and has eight RBIs in his last nine games. Castro had just one double in his first 31 games until Tuesday.

--LF Chris Coghlan was 1-for-2 with a walk, home run and two RBIs. His two-run homer in the sixth inning was his first since April 24 at Cincinnati and first two-run shot of the season.

--RHP Jason Hammel (3-1, 3.52 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season and fourth at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. He’s had quality starts in each of his last three outings and is 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in that stretch. Hammel has never beaten the Mets in four career starts and has not faced New York since the 2011 season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have to pitch well to beat good pitching and we did tonight. He had really good stuff. He and Miggy (catcher Miguel Montero) worked really well in concert tonight and that was fun to watch.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, of RHP Jake Arrieta, who allowed just one run on three hits in Tuesday’s win over the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur