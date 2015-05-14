Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Rookie third baseman Kris Bryant isn’t just impressive at the plate, he’s also receiving good notice for his play in the field.

Bryant entered Wednesday’s game with the New York Mets three home runs in his last four games, including shots in back-to-back games this week.

He also had a triple into the left field corner Tuesday.

“He’s also learning positioning and when he goes to throw the baseball, I think you’re going to see him get even cleaner with that,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

“I‘m constantly seeing improvement with the whole thing. As he gets more comfortable over there you’re going to see him do some really good things at third base. He’s quick, he’s got good range, he’s long and her picks up some stuff other guys can’t get to.”

But it’s Bryant’s offense that draws the most attention. Through 25 games, Bryant is batting .275 with three homers and 19 RBIs. He’s also doubled five times and has a triple.

Prior to being called up on April 17, Bryant had batted .321 (9-for-28) with three homers and 10 RBIs in seven games with Iowa.

He was the Cubs top round pick in the 2013 draft (second overall) and entered this season ranked top prospect in all of baseball by Baseball America.

The 2014 minor league player of the year, had a .327 batting average (212-for-648) with 55 homers and 152 RBIs in 181 minor league games between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-15

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 3-2, 1.95 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 2-2, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel had no decision in a season-high eight-innings effort. He allowed just one run on five hits while walking one and striking out six. It was his fourth straight quality start after shaking off a rough first inning. “You have to pitch better than good pitching and we did,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I thought our guy was fabulous once he got through the first inning. That was a big moment because you don’t want several runs in the first inning and then have to face (Harvey).”

--LF Chris Coghlan officially went 0-for-3 but had the biggest at-bat of the night as he drew a walk off RHP Jeurys Familia in the bottom of the ninth to force in the winning run. “It seemed like he was throwing about 96 or 98 with a good slider and in those situation you have to really control your emotions because you want to be the guy,” said Coghlan, who kept his cool and walked on five pitches to force in pinch runner Matt Szczur.

--2B Addison Russell went 2-for-3 with a run scored and walk and now has a hit in all eight of his games at Wrigley Field. Overall, he hit safely in 15 of 16 games and is batting .316 with three multi-hit games.

--C Miguel Montero was 1-for-2 with two walks and extended his hitting streak to five games with a second inning single. He’s batting .370 in May after hitting .261 in April. Montero is the first Cub to walk in nine straight games since Gary Matthews Jr. in 2001.

--LHP Travis Wood (2-2, 4.96 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season and third at Wrigley Field on Thursday to close the four-game series. He’s 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two home starts compared to 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in four road starts. Wood has a 2-1 career mark against the Mets, including an 0-1 record in two starts last year. He’s 1-0 at Wrigley Field against New York.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seemed like he was throwing about 96 or 98 with a good slider, and in those situations, you have to really control your emotions because you want to be the guy.” -- Cubs LF Chris Coghlan, who drew a bases-loaded walk-off walk vs. the Mets on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur