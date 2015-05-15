Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Chris Coghlan earned a brief break Thursday after playing key roles in two victories this week.

The Cubs left fielder was not in the starting lineup Thursday during Chicago’s 6-5 win over the New York Mets in the series finale at Wrigley Field.

On Wednesday, he drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth that brought home the winning run in a 2-1 Cubs victory.

“In those situations, you have to really control your emotions because you want to be the guy. Everybody wants to be the guy to drive in the winning run,” Coghlan said. “He didn’t really give me anything to hit, so I took my walk.”

The previous day, he clubbed a two-run homer that gave Chicago a 2-0 lead on the way to a 6-1 win. It was his first homer since April 24.

Even while wanting to give Coghlan a rest Thursday, manager Joe Maddon couldn’t resist getting some use out of him. Coghlan was called on as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and then walked and stole a base in the eighth.

Coghlan is batting .208 in 32 games but is 3-for-9 during the current homestand with a homer, two runs, three RBIs and three walks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-15

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 2-2, 4.71 ERA) at Cubs (Kyle Hendricks, 0-1, 4.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood had another difficult outing Thursday, giving up five runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings against the Mets. However, he is not worried about his long-term prospects as the season progresses. “The last couple of games haven’t gone the way I had hoped or planned or worked for,” he said, “but it’s early. There’s a long season to get everything ironed out, and we’re going to get there.”

--CF Dexter Fowler went 2-for-3 with a homer and scored a season-high three runs. He has nine runs in his past seven games. Fowler homered to lead off the fourth inning, his first career home run at Wrigley Field. He also scored what turned into the winning run on a seventh-inning passed ball.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-2 with an RBI and also reached twice after being hit by a pitch. He now has been hit a major-league-leading 11 times this season. Rizzo led the Cubs with 15 HBPs in 2014. He also has a seven-game hitting streak.

--OF Junior Lake appears to be flourishing at Triple-A Iowa after being sent down last week. On Wednesday, Lake went 2-for-3 with a walk-off single in the ninth inning in a 3-2 win over Nashville. He went 1-for-4 Thursday, leaving his Triple-A average at .265.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 4.65 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season and third at home Friday. He has struck out 23 batters while walking eight. Hendricks previously faced the Pirates twice this season, going 0-1 with a 4.35 ERA. He struck out eight Pittsburgh batters April 29 at Wrigley Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We get down, nobody’s panicking, nobody’s saying we can’t do this. I think there was a great believability that we could do it and we did.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Cubs erased a 5-1 deficit to beat the Mets 6-5 Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur