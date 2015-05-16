Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Backup catcher David Ross gave the Chicago Cubs a scare when he appeared to hurt an abdominal muscle during a Thursday at-bat.

But by Friday morning, the 38-year-old veteran reported he was fine.

“I feel good today,” he said prior to Friday’s 11-10 series opening win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. “Just getting up in the morning, no soreness. No soreness last night. I feel all right.”

Ross suffered an abdominal tweak and appeared in pain during an eighth-inning at-bat in Thursday’s series finale against the Mets.

But he knew right away it wasn’t as serious as past injuries.

“I pulled an oblique once before in Double-A and know what that feels like, so this didn’t feel like that,” he said. “It just felt like a little sharp twinge and it tightened up just a little bit and then kind of released.”

Ross, signed by the Cubs to a two-year deal in the offseason, had appeared in 18 games through Thursday, batting .192.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-15

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 5-1, 2.32 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 3-2, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks earned a no-decision in Friday’s game while allowing five runs on eight hits, walking one and striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. He’s 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA in three starts against the Pirates this season.

--LF Matt Szczur made the most of his second chance on Friday. After flying out in a similar situation in the 10th inning, the Chicago Cubs left fielder delivered a game-winning hit with bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning, scoring Starlin Castro from third in an 11-10 walk-off victory over the Pirates. He went 2-for-7 with a career-high three RBIs.

--2B Addison Russell saw at streak of 16 straight games reaching base safely came to an end. Russell’s streak came in the first 20 games of his career. He was the first Cub to accomplish that since Eddie Stanky in 1943. Stanky reached in 21 consecutive games within his first 24. He played the 1943 and part of the 1944 season before being traded to Brooklyn.

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-7 with a home run, two RBIs and scored twice. He now has a team-leading eight homers while tying a season high for hits in a game. Friday’s homer was his first against a left-hander this year.

--INF Tommy La Stella, on the disabled list since April 9 with right rib cage inflammation, began a minor league rehab stint Friday with Double-A Tennessee. It’s not known when he might return to the Cubs.

--LHP Jon Lester (3-2, 4.10 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season and sixth at home. Lester seeks a fourth consecutive victory for the fifth time in his carer and first since April 17-May 3, 2011. He is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in three May starts since going 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in four April appearances. Lester has made one previous appearances against the Pirates, allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings in 2011 in the Red Sox’ 3-1 loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I couldn’t believe it. I crossed first base and thanked everybody, thanked God that this just happened.” -- Cubs LF Matt Szczur, who delivered a game-winning hit with bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning after Pirates RF Gregory Polanco tripped tracking down a routine fly ball.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 22.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on April 25.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Travis Wood

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Matt Szczur