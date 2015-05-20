Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Kris Bryant is getting a chance to reminisce about the good ol’ days this week.

OK, these days are also keen for the Chicago Cubs’ rookie third baseman. He made a splash in his first 30 games, smacking four home runs and letting Chicago wrap its sports-loving arms around him.

But not that long ago, Bryant, a University of San Diego star, was sitting in Petco Park’s highest reaches. Bryant was just rolling with his buddies, catching a Padres game and getting his $5 College Night ticket punched for the right field’s upper deck.

That it was the game where the Padres’ Carlos Quentin and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Zack Greinke scuffled, all the better.

Not much is better than college living in San Diego, right?

“Those three years were the best three years of my life,” Bryant said.

Cubs fans can’t wait for what the next three years will bring as Bryant settles into Chicago’s young and powerful lineup.

With the Cubs enjoying an off day in San Diego on Monday, Bryant, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft, was right at home.

“We just went cruising down at the beach,” Bryant said.

Then it was a stop at the Mexican takeout near the USD campus, with Bryant serving up a predictable order.

“California burrito,” he said, with a smile.

Bryant was surrounded by his college coach, Rich Hill, and numerous former teammates before the Cubs fell to the San Diego Padres 4-3 Tuesday. He was getting tugged in different directions, but just as in his abbreviated stay in the majors, he looked comfortable.

“It’s a surreal experience,” Bryant said before going 1-for-4. “It wasn’t that long ago I was sitting up there.”

Bryant pointed up. It is the direction he appears headed.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-17

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, season debut) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 2-3, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was activated from the disabled list, and he will make his season debut in a start Wednesday against the Padres. Wada missed the season’s first six weeks due to a groin injury. In his only career appearance against San Diego, Wada allowed five runs in four innings during an 8-3 loss on July 23, 2014.

--OF Junior Lake was called up from Triple-A Iowa. “He seems to be maturing as a ballplayer,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He is just growing up.” In his first stint with the big club this year, Lake was 4-for-14 (.286). He was hitting .250 in Iowa.

--OF Mike Baxter had his contract purchased from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. “He had a good spring training for me, and he can play a lot of different positions,” manager Joe Maddon said. Baxter hit .294 in 34 games for Iowa. He grounded out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter Tuesday in his major league season debut.

--RHP Yoervis Medina was acquired from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for C Welington Castillo. Medina, 26, was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 12 appearances with the Mariners prior to being optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on May 3. In three seasons with the Mariners, he was 10-9 record with two saves and a 2.82 ERA in 141 relief appearances. The Cubs optioned him to Triple-A Iowa.

Castillo, 28, appeared in 24 games (eight starts) with the Cubs this season, hitting .163 with two home runs and five RBIs. He allowed just one stolen base in 64 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been outstanding on defense, and to have three really pedestrian plays beat us, it’s tough.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after three Cubs errors led to three unearned runs in a 4-3 loss to the Padres on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Junior Lake

OF Mike Baxter