Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Before Wednesday’s game with the San Diego Padres, Cubs manager Joe Maddon was talking about his bullpen. How it needed a big game at some point to get over the hump, to gain some swagger and to gain on the rest of the team which is doing well.

After Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Padres, Maddon can mark off most the things on his list.

While starter Tsuyoshi Wada was impressive in his first start of the season, he only went 4 2/3 innings. That meant five Cubs relievers would have to do their thing four 4 1/3 innings.

And that they did.

“This is a confidence builder for the entire group,” Maddon said. “We made some good pitches.”

Among them was Jason Motte getting right fielder Matt Kemp to strike out with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

And in the fifth with two Padres on, Kemp went down swinging again. This time he was whiffed by Justin Grimm, the game’s winning pitcher.

“Then it came down to the very end,” Maddon added.

Yes it did as the Padres faced Hector Rondon and third baseman Will Middlebrooks opened with a single and reached second on a sacrifice bunt. But with the tying run in scoring position, Rondon got pinch-hitter Max Venable to ground out and he struck out Abraham Almonte to secure his ninth save.

While much of the chatter from Wednesday’s game will be around Wada’s season debut, it was the lights-out showing from the bullpen that helped win the game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 0-1, 5.15 ERA) at Padres (RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, 2-2, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Chris Coghlan has three home runs and five RBIs in his last eight games since May 11. Coghlan’s production is giving manager Joe Maddon a good problem. Some think he should move 3B Kris Bryant to left and call up Javier Baez to solidify the infield. But Coghlan is forcing Maddon’s hand to keep him in the lineup with his hot bat.

--3B Kris Bryant was expected to bring a bat with power in it and he’s proved it with four homers, a triple and a double. But what has caught the eye of scouts is Bryant’s ability to lay off border-line pitches. He’s walked 12 times in his last 16 games. That shows a disciplined hitter, and one not taking the bait of opposing veteran pitchers trying to get Bryant to expand his strike zone. Bryant did extend his hitting streak to nine games.

--INF Jonathan Herrera struck out last week against the Pirates’ Arquimedes Caminero and what Joe Maddon did after the game shows why he is such a popular manager. “After the game, I gave him a bottle of wine and apologized,” Maddon said. “First at-bat in two weeks, and he’s facing 100 miles an hour.”

--RHP Kyle Hendricks faces the Padres for the third time in his career Thursday. He pitched against them earlier this year, going six innings and allowing two runs in registering a no-decision in the Cubs’ extra-inning win.

--CF Dexter Fowler continues to shine and be a workhorse in the outfield. Fowler has started all but two games in center and the way he is hitting, manager Joe Maddon isn’t taking out of the lineup any time soon. Fowler has scored 14 runs in his last 12 games and is hitting .318 (14 for 44) over that span with three home runs, three doubles and a triple. With four homers, Fowler already has half as many as he hit all last season with the Astros.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was outstanding. He did a great job. It was as much as you could ask from him.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after RHP Tsuyoshi Wada worked 4 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on four hits in a win vs. San Diego on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Junior Lake

OF Mike Baxter