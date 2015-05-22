Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Kyle Hendricks’ first career complete-game shutout Thursday night at Petco Park extended the Chicago Cubs’ run of excellent starts to 11 consecutive games.

Over that span, Cubs starting pitchers have a 2.38 ERA, allowing 19 earned runs in 72 innings. The 11-game run includes seven quality starts, and the Cubs are 8-3 over the streak.

Hendricks allowed five hits -- all singles -- with no walks and seven strikeouts Thursday in a 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres.

Over the past 11 games, Cubs starters have 75 strikeouts against 14 walks and have allowed two or fewer runs in eight starts. The starters are averaging 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in the 11 games.

The pitching helped the Cubs win three straight series for the first time since July 28-Aug. 7, 2014.

At 23-17, the Cubs are off to their best 40-game start since the 2008 edition was 24-16.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-2, 3.70 ERA) at Diamondbacks RHP Josh Collmenter, 3-5, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Kris Bryant capped his three-game return to San Diego with a decisive two-run, first-inning homer Thursday that extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He is hitting .394 (13-for-33) during the streak. The homer was the fifth in 12 games for Bryant, who was the second overall pick in the 2013 draft out of the University of San Diego. Bryant was 3-for-11 during the three games against the Padres, and he knocked in the winning run in both Cubs victories.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks fired a five-hitter Thursday for his first career complete game and shutout. He improved to 2-0 in three career starts against the Padres. Prior to Thursday, Hendricks blanked San Diego for seven innings in his second major league start last season and allowed two runs on three hits in a six-inning start earlier this season. Kendricks’ total against the Padres is two earned runs in 22 innings (0.84 ERA) with 20 strikeouts against three walks.

--CF Dexter Fowler drew two walks and scored a run Thursday. Fowler has 15 runs in his past 13 games. In that span, he is batting .304 (14-for-46) with three doubles, three homers and a triple.

--2B Addison Russell hit his third homer of the season Thursday. The seventh-inning solo shot capped Russell’s fourth multi-hit game of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m going to remember this one for a long time. It was just one of those days that finally clicked. I‘m not going to say that I needed it, but I kind of did need it. I haven’t been throwing very well. Thank God it finally clicked today.” -- RHP Kyle Hendricks, after throwing a five-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over the Padres on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Junior Lake

OF Mike Baxter