Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Cubs finally got a hit with a runner in scoring position against Arizona on Friday, when he broke an 0-for-31 streak over five-plus games.

But even that hit, left fielder Junior Lake’s infield single with a runner on second base in the fourth inning of a 5-4, 13-inning loss to the Diamondbacks, did not drive in a run.

The Cubs were 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position, failing when they needed it most. Right fielder Jorge Soler grounded out with a runner on second base in the 10th inning, second baseman Addison Russell hit into a double play with runners on first and third in the 11th, and pinch-hitter Mike Baxter grounded out with the bases loaded to end the 13th after catcher Miguel Montero hit a fly ball to the warning track with runners on first and second for the second out.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon saw cause for no great concern.

“It’s obviously a little bit frustrating, but I really believe part of it is just the inexperience of a lot of our hitters,” Maddon said.

“I know we are going to get better at it. I don’t doubt it. And if you believe in the law of averages when things start to catch up at a certain point, the game owes us a little bit at some point. You have to be encouraged by the fact you are able to hold serve while going through his particular moment.”

Despite their struggles with men on base, the Cubs are 3-3 in the stretch, even with the loss Friday.

“Strong reasons, I don’t have any,” Maddon continued. “I just think it is lack of experience in some moments, more than anything.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 4-4, 2.77 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-2, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester made his fifth straight quality start but was not involved in the decision Friday, when he gave up two runs in seven innings. One of the runs was a homer to Arizona rookie SS Nick Ahmed, who grew up in Massachusetts as a Red Sox fan. “The homer ... left it a little bit up and the guy did a good job staying on it,” Lester said. “Unfortunately that tied the game up, but other than that, I felt pretty good about it.” Lester has a 2.25 ERA in his last five starts, during which he is 4-0. Lester gave up five hits, three stolen bases and two walks. Arizona manager Chip Hale was Oakland’s bench coach when Kansas City stole seven bases, three off then-A’s pitcher Lester, in a 9-8 loss to the Royals in the 2014 AL wild-card game.

--RHP Hector Rondon failed to convert a save situation for the third time in 12 tries when he gave up a two-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt with two outs in the 10th inning to tie the game at 4. “He had great stuff tonight, outstanding stuff tonight,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “His velocity was good. You saw the slider. We had a chance to win the game and we didn‘t. It is always about executing and location and making the pitch.”

--CF Dexter Fowler hit his second career homer off Diamondbacks RHP Josh Collmenter with a bases-empty shot in the third inning. Fowler is on a nice run, going 15-for-51 with four homers, three doubles and a triple in his last 14 games. He has scored 17 runs in that stretch.

--C Miguel Montero, who spent his first 14 professional seasons in the Diamondbacks organization, got a lukewarm reception when he pinch-hit in the ninth inning in his first game back in Arizona on Friday after a winter trade. He drew a walk. Montero ranks third in Diamondbacks history in hits and RBIs, fourth in doubles, fifth in total bases and second in games.

--LHP James Russell did not throw a pitch but was credited with one-third of an inning when he picked off Arizona SS Nick Ahmed to end the 11th inning. Russell entered to face left-handed hitting LF David Peralta after RHP Jason Motte walked Ahmed with two outs. Had the Cubs won the game in the 12th, Russell would have gotten a victory without throwing a pitch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a chance to win the game and we didn‘t. It is always about executing and location and making the pitch, because stuff-wise he had really good stuff tonight.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, of RHP Hector Rondon, who failed to convert a save situation for the third time in 12 tries Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Junior Lake

OF Mike Baxter