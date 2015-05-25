Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Chicago Cubs will face division leaders Washington and Kansas City on a six-game homestand that begins Monday at Wrigley Field, and that is just fine with manager Joe Maddon.

The better the competition, the better he likes it.

“Bring it on,” Maddon said Sunday.

“I always like playing good teams, teams that are doing well, and I always believe that is going to bring out the best in your team. That’s the part I’ve always enjoyed about playing good teams. I think, also, with young teams that are getting better, they need to see that kind of competition to really get to that level you are looking for them to get to.”

Washington (25-18) and Kansas City (28-14) have two of the xxxx-best records in baseball at the quarter pole of the season, and the Cubs (24-18plus after winning two of three against Arizona over the weekend) are not that far behind.

If the competition helps the Cubs a little bit more about themselves, it could be yet another positive sign for a future that already is so bright Maddon needs to wear shades.

“The one thing I’ve watched, and everybody knows, we do strike out, and that is going to come down a lot as they get more experience,” Maddon said in evaluating a group of position players that is among the youngest in the NL.

”We have a lot of power. A lot of these guys haven’t hit to their power. That’s going to come along. When I‘m watching our guys, it would be easy to get frustrated if you did not understand development and what it takes and how you have to be patient. If you are able to step back and look at it those terms, whoa, those guys are doing to be really good in a few years. That’s what I do.

Starting right fielder Jorge Soler is 23. Starting third baseman Kris Bryant is 23. Second baseman Addison Russell was 21 in January. For all their major league experience, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and shortstop Starlin Castro are only 25.

“So if Soler is having a tough stretch, or Russell is having a tough stretch, or Bryant ... Chill,” Maddon said. “They are going to be fine. And there are others coming, too. We have others in the gestation period.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 0-2, 2.66 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 0-0, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel had a string of five straight quality starts broken when he gave up four runs on five hits in seven innings Sunday. He did not give up a hit after the third inning and struck out a career-high nine but was victimized by Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who had three RBIs including a two-run homer in the third. “Obviously ‘Goldy’ when he is locked in he is not going to swing at too much bad stuff, and if you are over the plate he is probably going to hurt you,” Hammel said. Hammel’s only walk Sunday was intentional, when he walked Goldschmidt with a runner on second in the sixth. Hammel has seven walks and 57 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings.

--2B Addison Russell was given a day off after starting 29 of 30 games since being purchased from Triple-A Iowa on April 21. The second-youngest player in the majors, Russell was hitting .241 with three homers and 12 RBIs.

--C Kyle Schwarber, who has 10 homers, 26 RBIs and a 1.030 OPS at Double-A Tennessee, could help the Cubs this season, manager Joe Maddon said when asked Sunday. “Sure,” Maddon said. “He is a very, very mature at-bat, and he’s doing better behind the plate from what I understand.” Schwarber, 6-foot and 235 pounds, was the Cubs’ first round draft choice in 2014 out of Indiana, the fourth player taken overall. Asked if he anticipated Schwarber’s presence, Maddon said, “No. The question was do you think he can. I think he can. He’s definitely got the hitting chip. Anything’s possible.”

--RF Jorge Soler has played in all 43 games, one of four Cubs to have played every game this season after starting and going 2-for-3 with a double and a run Sunday. Soler, 23, has never played in more than 86 games in a season, that coming during stops at four levels last season. “I have to get him days off, absolutely,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “We are watching him closely, talking to him. He’s been OK.” 1B Anthony Rizzo, SS Starlin Castro and OF Chris Coghlan also have played in all 43 games, and CF Dexter Fowler has played in 42.

--C David Ross is expected to start Monday, manager Joe Maddon said, as a concession to the unique scheduling around Memorial Day. After a day game in Arizona on Sunday, the Cubs flew to Chicago that night for a day game against Washington on Monday. Starting C Miguel Montero, who homered Sunday, will get the day off.

--RHP Anthony Varvaro was returned to the Boston Red Sox after it was found he has a tear in his right flexor tendon. Varvaro, 30, was picked up by the Cubs after his release from Boston, but after Chicago discovered the injury, the Red Sox agreed to retain responsibility and placed Varvaro on the 15-day disabled list. He will have season-ending surgery in Manhattan this week, according to the Staten Island Advance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They got us early and we were not able to muster up enough offense.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after a loss to Arizona on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Junior Lake

OF Mike Baxter