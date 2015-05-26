Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- When holidays occur during the baseball season, there’s the inevitable temptation to take stock.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said it’s not necessarily his style, but still offered a Memorial Day analysis prior to Monday’s opener of a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.

”Going back to the day-by-day process, I think we’re doing pretty well,“ Maddon said. ”I think we actually could have done better.

“There are still areas of this game that we have to get better at, that probably have prevented us from being better than we are record-wise.”

The Cubs were 24-20 after Monday’s 2-1 loss to Washington, an improvement of eight wins over last year. After 44 games in 2014, the Cubs were 16-28, 10 1/2 games out of first.

“We always utilize holidays as benchmarks (but) I don’t do that, I just can’t get involved in that. I‘m happy where we’re at right now.”

It’s a challenging week as the Cubs play the National League East-leading Nationals for three games and then host the Kansas City Royals, perched atop the AL Central, in a weekend series.

Chicago is at Washington for four games starting June 4 and then travels to AL Central power Detroit for two.

“I love the fact that we’re playing such a good team,” Maddon said. “I like when you play good teams, that should bring out the best in the group. So this next couple weeks should be rather interesting and fun.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-20

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 4-2, 3.52 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 1-1, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada made his second start of the season after opening the year on the disabled list with a mild groin strain. He had no decision after allowing one run on four hits while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings. In his May 20 debut at San Diego, Wada struck out a career-high nine batters in 4 2/3 innings. He’s now 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA in nine career starts at Wrigley Field.

--3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-3, including a home run and an infield single in his first two at-bats in his 36th game of the season. His average improved to .282 batting with six homers and 30 RBIs. “I kind of know what I‘m supposed to do up there, so the nerves are not there anymore,” he said. Bryant now had an eight-game hitting streak and RBIs in five of his last six games.

--C Kyle Schwarber, one of the Cubs’ top minor league prospects, went 3-for-4 on Sunday as Double-A Tennessee dropped a 4-0 decision to Montgomery. It was Schwarber’s 10th multi-hit game of the season.

--SS Javier Baez, another up-and-coming Cub, hit two solo homers on Sunday as Triple-A Iowa beat Tacoma 7-4. It was the third straight multi-hit and multi-RBI game for Baez, who was hitting .538 in the three games.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 4.14 ERA) makes his ninth start of the season and fourth at Wrigley Field. He tossed his first career compete-game shutout his last time out, holding the Padres to just five hits while striking out seven in a 3-0 victory. It will be his first career appearance against the Nationals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Both sides pitched really, really well today. I know the wind is a factor, but it’s hard to hit homers if you’re making good pitches. ... We just have to figure out how to win those things but I will take our effort, our performance.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after Monday’s loss to the Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Junior Lake

OF Mike Baxter