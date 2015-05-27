Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- One indication of the Chicago Cubs’ improved fortunes is how close they’ve been in games this season.

Not only close, but also often succeeding.

The Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Tuesday night, their 13th one-run victory of the season and major league-leading fifth walk-off win.

“The only thing I take away from one-run games is that you’re in the game,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “You’re playing pretty good baseball normally when you play as many as we have.”

“Winning or losing one-run games really come down to a pitch or at-bat,” Maddon said.

Second baseman Addison Russell delivered a walk-off RBI double to score Jonathan Herrera from second in the bottom the ninth for the win.

“Everybody wants to win every night (but) how do you do that? (It‘s) through the relentless execution of fundamentals and technique,” he added. “And the better we get at that the more often we’re going to win and win one-run games.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 5-3, 1.67 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-2, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-1) followed up a complete game shutout in his last start with a one-run, no-decision outing on Tuesday. It was the seventh no-decision in nine starts this season and fourth in his last five. “(Hendricks) stayed away, he stayed away with that sinker,” Nationals Ian Desmond said. “It took a little bit for us to get him on the plate. We had the lead on him, but couldn’t finish it off.” Hendricks worked seven innings and gave up one run on four hits, walked two and struck out four. He’s allowed one run over the last 16 innings he’s worked.

--2B Addison Russell had a career-high three hits in four at-bats, including his first career walk-off hit with a two-out double in the ninth. It was his second game with two doubles and he now has 11 for the season. “This guy just turned 21,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “He’s learning his craft on the fly here and he’s done a great job.”

--3B Kris Bryant hit a game-tying solo home run in the eighth inning, his second straight game with a homer. He’s now had seven home runs in his last 17 games and 21 RBIs in his last 21 games.

--SS Starlin Castro was in the cleanup spot and went 1-for-4 on Tuesday after an 0-for-4 performance on Monday against the Nationals. Prior to that, Castro had six hits in his previous five games after batting just .179 in 10 games before to that. He’s battling .265 for the season with three home runs and 24 RBIs. “I think he’s doing better than most people give him credit for,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

--LHP Jon Lester (4-2, 3.56 ERA) makes his 10th start of the season and looks for his fifth straight win after starting the season 0-2. He has a 3.65 ERA through his first nine starts with the Cubs and is 2-0 in three career starts against the Nationals. Lester has limited right-handed batters to a .250 average while lefties are .319 off him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to believe you can do it. If something happens during the course of the game, you’ve got to know you can overcome it.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after a close win over Washington on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Junior Lake

OF Mike Baxter