Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- Cubs pitchers have yet to place a sacrifice bunt this season.

“Zero,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “We’ve given some opportunities to bunt, we just haven’t gotten it down. I think some of that is technique.”

But Maddon is also not a big fan of the bunt.

“I think the bunt is overrated,” he said. “You don’t ask somebody to do something they’re not really good at. Our pitchers work at it constantly, but if you’re trying to bunt and somebody’s throwing 97 miles per hour, I don’t care how many practice bunts you’ve ever taken in your life, it’s really an uncomfortable moment.”

Maddon said sometimes he’d even take a strikeout by a pitcher.

”I don’t want them running the bases in hot weather if they put down a so-so bunt and there’s an out made at second and they have to beat it out at first. Now they’re on base at 90 degrees for 15 minutes.

“I don’t know if I like that.”

Still, there’s some good bats among Cubs pitchers.

In his last start earlier this week, Cubs left-hander Jon Lester sent a long drive to the wall.

And Cubs left-hander Travis Wood traditionally has had the best bat on the staff. Last year he hit .232 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

He hasn’t had quite the same production so far this season, hitting .091 with two hits in 22 at-bats.

RECORD: 25-22

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 3-4, 4.64 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 0-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta had no decision for the second straight start on Friday after giving up four runs on eight hits while walking none and striking out seven through seven innings of work. He tied a career high by allowing three home runs. The multiple homers were the most he’s allowed in 36 consecutive starts. He remains 2-0 in four career starts against the Royals.

--2B Addison Russell went 2-for-4 with two runs, a double, homer and an RBI and tied the game with his solo home run in the seventh. Russell has now hit safely in 13 of 16 games at Wrigley Field and has at least two extra base hits in two of his last three games.

--C Miguel Montero was 1-for-4 and is batting .311 in 16 day games compared to a .227 mark at night. He’s hit safely in the last five games (.368) against the Royals dating back to 2012.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (0-0, 2.70 ERA) will start on Saturday instead of Sunday in a switch announced late Friday. Wada has appeared in two games -- both starts -- and has allowed 10 earned runs on 13 hits in 10 innings of work.

--RHP Jason Hammel (3-2, 2.98 ERA) was switched from a Saturday to Sunday start and will make his 10th start of the season and fifth at home in the series finale. He has had quality starts in five of his last six outings, going 2-1 with a 2.09 ERA. Hammel has made eight career appearances (five starts) against the Royals, going 1-3 with a 4.99 ERA. The last time out against Arizona he allowed four earned runs in seven innings in a 4-3 Cubs loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was such a great game for 7 2/3 innings and I thought we were going to pull it out. And then you get to that moment (late) and we just didn’t executive. They win. It comes down to that.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after a loss to Kansas City on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Junior Lake

OF Mike Baxter