Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Lennie Merullo, the oldest living Chicago Cubs player and the last surviving link to the team’s last World Series team, died on Saturday.

Merullo, 98, last visited Wrigley Field in June 2014 as he threw out a first pitch and led the crowd in singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

He died in Reading, Mass., from complications following a stroke, according to published reports.

”We were saddened to hear the news our oldest living Cub Lennie Merullo passed away earlier,“ Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. ”While I have experienced many joys as owner of this great franchise, one of the most memorable was meeting Lennie last season.

Merullo spent seven seasons with the Cubs between 1941-47. He was a 28-year-old shortstop with the 1945 National League pennant winners who fell to the Detroit Tigers four games to three in the World Series.

He was a career .240 hitter with six home runs and 152 RBIs. He was 0-for-2 with a strikeouts in the 1945 World Series.

Following his retirement Merullo scouted for the Cubs from 1950-72. He then joined the Major League Scouting Bureau, serving until his 1983 retirement.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (Jason Hammel, 4-3, 2.70 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Urena, 5-2, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada had no decision in his first career start against the Royals. Wada lowered his season ERA to 2.30 after allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings. The outing marked Wada’s seventh career start and second of at least five innings pitched with one or fewer runs allowed. He has given up just 10 hits while striking out 19 in 15 2/3 innings.

--C David Ross went 1-for-2 with an RBI as he collected his fifth walk-off hit, an 11th inning single scoring Kris Bryant. It was the first walk-off for Ross since July 27, 2011 with Atlanta against Pittsburgh. “Luckily I drove that ball in the gap right at the end there,” said Ross, whose bloop single dropped in between Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar and left fielder Alex Gordon.

--LF Chris Coghlan went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and tied the game in the seven inning with his two-out single. It was the second three-hit game of the season. He’s now hit safely in six of his last seven starts.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-5 with a triple, his second of the season. It was his 16th multi-hit game of the season. Rizzo is hitting .318 for the season and came into the game with a .440 on-base percentage good for third in the majors.

--RHP Jason Hammel (3-2, 2.98 ERA) makes his 10th start of the season and fifth on the road on Monday in Miami, He has had quality starts in five of his last six appearances, going 2-1 with a 2.09 ERA during the stretch. The last time out he allowed four runs in seven innings as the Cubs dropped a 4-3 decision at Arizona.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Luckily I drove that ball in the gap right at the end there.” -- Cubs C David Ross, who had the fifth game-ending hit of his career vs. Kansas City on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Junior Lake

OF Mike Baxter