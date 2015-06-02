Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Lennie Merullo, the last living member of the Chicago Cubs’ 1945 World Series team, died on Saturday.

Former shortstop Ernie Banks, a 14-time All-Star known as Mr. Cub after a career that spanned from 1953 to 1971, died in January.

But while Merullo and Banks did not live long enough to see the Cubs win the World Series for the first time since 1908, there is reason to believe that the team from the North Side of Chicago is on the right track.

The Cubs’ 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday put Chicago five games over .500 at 27-22.

The optimism, though, runs deeper than just the win-loss record.

For example, there are three big-time rookie hitters on the 2015 Cubs -- third baseman Kris Bryant, second baseman Addison Russell and right fielder Jorge Soler.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon likes the future of all three players, but it will be interesting to see if Russell, trained as a shortstop, remains at second base long-term.

“It’s unbelievable for him to be that young and with that lack of experience and yet he accomplished what he has so quickly,” Maddon said of Russell, who has made seven errors in 35 starts at second base this year. “It’s a tribute to his athleticism and also his ability to retain information. He’s done a great job.”

There is little doubt about Bryant’s bat. He hit 43 homers last season between Double-A and Triple-A, the most in pro ball, including the majors.

He has seven homers already this season, even though he started the year in Triple-A.

Defensively, though, Bryant may eventually end up in left field. But Maddon said he has been “really good” in 40 starts at third base, making seven starts.

“He’s made a lot of nice adjustments,” Maddon said of Bryant, who has played three games in the outfield this season, totaling 12 innings. “He’s learning the position. Mechanically, he’s doing a lot better on his technique. I have no complaints.”

The Cubs are known as baseball’s lovable losers -- their 108-year championship drought is the longest in North American-based pro sports.

But maybe that drought will soon come to an end. Within the next year or so, the Cubs could field a lineup full of high-end hitters, all of them age 25 or younger.

That scenario would look like this: catcher Kyle Schwarber (putting up big hitting numbers in the minors), first baseman Anthony Rizzo, Russell at second base, shortstop Starlin Castro, third baseman Javier Baez (power-hitting minor-leaguer), Bryant in left, Albert Almora (a star defensive prospect) in center and Jorge Soler in right.

The Cubs are nowhere as deep in top pitching prospects, but you can already see team president Theo Epstein’s plan for the lineup taking shape.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-22

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 1-1, 3.76 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 0-1, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks, 25, will make his 10th start of the season on Tuesday against the Marlins, a team he has never faced previously. Since making his MLB debut last year, Hendricks has been impressive, going 8-3 with a 2.98 ERA in 22 starts. He lacks overpowering stuff, but has shown the ability to hit spots and follow a game plan. He can command his fastball on both sides of the plate, and he gets swings and misses on his changeup.

--RHP Jason Hammel set a career high with 11 strikeouts on Monday night in a 5-1 win over the Marlins. Hammel (4-2) allowed five hits, no walks and one run in 6 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 2.82. All 11 strikeouts were swinging. He has 69 strikeouts and just seven walks this season.

--C Kyle Schwarber, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 draft, has been so dominant in the minors that manager Joe Maddon said he could be in the majors by September. He is now tearing up Double-A, and there has even been talk that the Cubs could call him up June 9-10 when they will need a DH while playing at the Detroit Tigers. Long term, Schwarber figures to -- at some point -- bump 31-year-old Miguel Montero as the Cubs’ starting catcher. The Cubs are counting on Schwarber becoming one of the game’s top-hitting catchers.

--2B Addison Russell, trained as a shortstop, has done a solid job at second, according to Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “It’s unbelievable for him to be that young and with that lack of experience and yet he accomplished what he has so quickly,” Maddon said of Russell, who has made seven errors in 35 starts at second base. “It’s a tribute to his athleticism and also his ability to retain information. He’s done a great job.” Russell has played just four innings at shortstop this season.

--3B Kris Bryant, who hit 43 homers last season between Double-A and Triple-A, the most in pro ball, including the majors, has seven long balls so far this season. Defensively, though, Bryant may eventually end up in left field. But Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Bryant has been “really good” in 40 starts at third base, making seven errors in that span. “He’s made a lot of nice adjustments,” Maddon said. “He’s learning the position. Mechanically, he’s doing a lot better on his technique. I have no complaints.” Bryant has played three games in the outfield this season, totaling 12 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got better (as the game progressed). I really didn’t want to take him out (in the seventh inning). We made the mistake, popup (that fell for a hit), and, at that point, we had to move it along. But he was outstanding.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, of RHP Jason Hammel, who set a career high with 11 strikeouts Monday in a 5-1 win over Miami.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Junior Lake

OF Mike Baxter