Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Since 2010, one major-league shortstop stands above the rest in total hits -- the Cubs’ Starlin Castro, who got career hit No. 900 in the ninth inning of Chicago’s 5-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Castro, already a three-time All-Star at age 25, also became the youngest player to reach 900 career hits while in a Cubs uniform. He beat the previous record set by Ron Santo in 1965.

Manager Joe Maddon has praised Castro often, even as many continue to predict that Cubs rookie Addison Russell -- currently starting at second base -- will eventually take the veteran’s job at shortstop.

Monday’s Cubs win in Miami showed the best and worst of Castro -- his fourth homer of the season but also his 12th error.

“I’ve told him to just play because his work is fabulous,” Maddon said. “By the end of the season, you will see him make all of those plays.”

Castro has 12 errors already this season. He had only 15 all of last season. His fielding percentage of .951 is his lowest since his rookie season.

It can be argued that Maddon’s defense of Castro’s overall play is what a manager is supposed to say while a player is on his roster. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out long-term.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-3, 3.30 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 5-2, 3.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester will make his 11th start of the season when he takes on the Marlins in the series finale on Wednesday. Lester, 31, signed a six-year, $155 million contract with the Cubs this past December, bringing a championship pedigree to Chicago. He is durable, going over 190 innings eight straight years. But he is not the dominator his contract would suggest -- his 1.309 WHIP is not stellar and would be his highest mark since 2012.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-2) got beat by the Marlins on Tuesday night, allowing seven hits, two walks and four runs. Hendricks got too many pitches up and out over the plate, and Miami’s right-handed hitters -- primarily Marcell Ozuna, Giancarlo Stanton and Adeiny Hechavarria -- hurt him with opposite-field extra-base hits.

--3B Kris Bryant made his first MLB start in LF on Tuesday. He started once in CF earlier this season. Bryant, who had no issues in the field on Tuesday, is the front-runner to be the NL’s Rookie of the Year. He is the first Cubs rookie in 60 years to get at least 22 RBI in May.

--RF Jorge Soler got a rest day on Tuesday, due in part to a twisted ankle, but the Cuban-born standout still entered the day leading all NL rookies with 50 hits. Soler made his MLB debut last September, when he flashed a .903 OPS in 24 games. He hasn’t been as good this year -- .724 OPS in 49 games -- but the Cubs have high hopes for Soler, who just turned 23 in February and has good speed, raw power (70 on an 80 scale) and a strong throwing arm. Soler can generate excellent bat speed and uses the whole field. All the tools are there -- Soler just needs to put it all together.

--OF Mike Baxter, who had his contract purchased from Triple-A Iowa on May 19, was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. He had one hit in nine at-bats with the Cubs this season. OF Matt Szczur was recalled to take his place.

--OF Matt Szczur was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. He replaces OF Mike Baxter, who was sent down to Iowa. Szczur hit .262 (11-for-42) with two home runs, a triple and seven RBIs in seven games for the Cubs this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a great opportunity to come. We did have overzealous base-running at second. Otherwise, we have bases loaded and one out -- that’s not a bad moment right there. I love our fight. I’ll take our fight any day of the week.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (ankle) did not play June 2.

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Junior Lake

OF Matt Szczur