Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Jorge Soler went on the disabled list on Wednesday, and -- for now at least -- Junior Lake is the Chicago Cubs’ starting right fielder.

Soler, who sprained his left ankle while running the bases on Monday, was rested on Tuesday. But when the injury showed no signs of improvement, the Cubs put him on the DL one day later.

Lake’s OPS went down 163 points from 2013 (.760) to 2014 (.597), but he is still just 25 years old. He still has a chance to turn his career around, and Soler’s injury offers him a golden opportunity.

On Wednesday night, Lake took advantage, belting a monster two-run homer to left. However, Lake caused both benches to empty by the way he admired his home run at the plate and then taunted the Marlins as he crossed third base.

”I think Junior has earned the right to play,“ Cubs manager Joe Maddon said before Wednesday’s game. ”But I think Mike (Baxter) has begun to swing the bat better the last couple games out, and you’ve got Matt (Szczur), too. There are different ways to look at it.

“I think Junior, based on what I saw in camp and the way he has played so far, has done a nice job.”

As for Soler, Maddon said he doesn’t like to speculate on injuries but offered the following update: “Two or three weeks -- the minimum type of stay (on the disabled list), that’s what I‘m hearing right now.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-24

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 4-4, 3.18 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 4-2, 4.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta will open a big four-game series at the Washington Nationals on Thursday. Arrieta does not have a good history against Washington -- 0-1 with a 5.81 ERA and five no-decisions. He is also not as good a pitcher on the road (3.70 ERA) as he is at home (2.88). But here is one interesting fact about Arrieta: Even though he is a right-hander, he is not bothered at all by lefty hitters. In fact, lefty batters are hitting just .207 against him. Righty hitters are batting .253 against him.

--LHP Jon Lester (4-4) took a loss on Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing nine hits, one walk and six runs in five innings. Lester’s ERA went up from 3.30 to 3.86 -- not exactly ace stats, especially when combined with hos .500 win-loss record. Yet the Cubs are paying Lester, 31, like an ace -- he signed a six-year, $155 million contract this past December. The Cubs are clearly expecting more from Lester.

--OF Matt Szczur, who was called up from the minors on Tuesday, is making his third stint with the Cubs this season. He made the Opening Day roster, and his most recent call-up had to do with starting RF Jorge Soler having an ankle injury and the Cubs needing more outfield depth. Szczur, who turns 26 next month, was the Cubs’ fifth-round pick in 2010 after finishing his college career at Villanova. He is batting .167 this year and .207 for his two-season big-league career, which totals 52 games.

--INF Javier Baez, 22, who normally plays second base or shortstop, will get work at third at Triple-A Iowa. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant, who played left field on Tuesday, could eventually shift to the outfield to make way for Baez, a first-round pick in 2011 who is hitting .351 with four homers in his last 10 games at Iowa. Baez made his big-league debut last year and hit nine homers in 52 games. However, he was an all-or-nothing guy -- batting just .169 with a .227 on-base percentage. The Cubs are working with him on cutting down his strikeouts and making consistent contact.

--RF Jorge Soler was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. Soler, who was injured while running the bases, will be out at least two or three weeks, according to manager Joe Maddon.

--RF Junior Lake takes over in right field for injured OF Jorge Soler. He belted a monster two-run homer to left. However, Lake caused both benches to empty by the way he admired his home run at the plate and then taunted the Marlins as he crossed third base.

--OF Mike Baxter, 31, was sent down to the minors on Tuesday, was brought back up on Wednesday when OF Jorge Soler went on the disabled list. Baxter, a lefty hitter, figures to continue working as a pinch-hitter. He has had little success this year -- one single in nine at-bats, plus a walk. But he does offer experience, including 208 games in the big leagues, and had his best showing with the New York Mets in 2012, hitting .263 with three homers and a .778 OPS in 179 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We don’t do that here, and that’s the last time you will see it. During the scrum, I told Chuck Hernandez -- because that’s who I saw -- I said, ‘It’s our fault. We’ll take care of it.’ That’s it. I don’t to want to take the fight there by acting like a punk. I don’t want us to take a page out of ”Major League“ and flamboyantly flip the bat after a long home run. For our minor-league guys watching, don’t do that - it’s not cool.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, in regard to RF Junior Lake’s theatrical reaction to his two-run homer in the sixth inning that started a benches-clearing confrontation.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (left ankle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 3, retroactive to June 1. He did not play June 2.

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Junior Lake

OF Matt Szczur

OF Mike Baxter