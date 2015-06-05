Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Slumping Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero began his third consecutive game on the bench Thursday, a decision manager Joe Maddon attributed mostly to pitching matchups and the looming dog days of summer.

The left-handed-batting Montero is in a 4-for-39 (.103) slump over his past 13 games, with his batting average dropping from .313 to .244 in that stretch. So Maddon gave veteran David Ross his third consecutive start, with the Cubs facing left-handers on Tuesday and Thursday, and Ross catching former Boston Red Sox teammate Jon Lester on Wednesday.

Maddon said he hoped resting Montero now would pay off.

“Looking at the big picture, during the course of the whole season, keeping him frisky now is going to benefit us later,” Maddon said of Montero before the Cubs’ 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals. “Sometimes, the schedule itself dictates what you’re supposed to do, so you just pay attention to it.”

Montero played in 136 games last season for the Arizona Diamondbacks -- starting behind the plate for 132 of them -- while earning his second All-Star appearance. However, he batted .230 in July, .236 in August and .183 in September/October before joining the Cubs in an offseason trade.

Ross, 38, last started three consecutive games from Sept. 2-4, 2012, the final month of his final season with the Atlanta Braves. He played in 86 games the past two seasons with Boston.

Ross struck out three times Thursday, but he also picked Clint Robinson off first base for the game’s final out and caught two of three attempted base-stealers.

Maddon said Montero understands his manager may try to find him more rest this season, giving more opportunities to Ross when the team faces left-handed starters.

“We’ve had conversations,” Maddon said. “He’s good, he’s been good about it. He’s been really supportive of Rossy.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 0-0, 2.30 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 1-2, 2.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, who began the year on the disabled list due to a groin injury, makes his fourth start of the season Friday. Wada has allowed only four runs over his three starts but has yet to complete six full innings. He made six rehab starts with Triple-A Iowa, going 1-3 with a 2.86 ERA.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (5-4) allowed one run in six innings Thursday for his first victory since May 12. Arrieta struck out eight and walked none, though he did hit two batters during a tense sixth inning before escaping a bases-loaded jam. It was his second consecutive outing without walking a batter.

--C Miguel Montero, a left-handed batter, began the night on the bench for the third night in a row with the Cubs facing a second lefty starter in that stretch. Montero is mired in a 4-for-39 (.103) slump.

--C David Ross made a third consecutive start behind the plate for the first time since Sept. 2-4, 2012. In addition to batting against left-handed starters Tuesday and Thursday, on Wednesday he caught LHP Jon Lester, his teammate on the 2013 and 2014 Red Sox. On Thursday, Ross picked off Nationals PH Clint Robinson for the game’s final out after throwing out two of three attempted base-stealers.

--RF Junior Lake had the Cubs’ only RBI on a bases-loaded walk Thursday, one day after his gestures following his home run led to a brief bench-clearing incident with the Miami Marlins. Lake flipped his bat backward in celebration after the walk, and he also bunted for a single and stole third, an unusual evening for a cleanup hitter.

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 to improve his batting average to .321 and his on-base percentage to .444. Rizzo has the third-highest on-base percentage in the majors. He extended his hitting streak to nine games.

--CF Dexter Fowler had two hits in the leadoff spot and scored the game’s first run. It was his 14th multi-hit game of the season and his second during the first four games of the Cubs’ nine-game road trip.

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs in his first rehab game for Double-A Tennessee on Thursday. Denorfia went on the 15-day disabled list May 5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m always looking for that. (The runner represents) the (go-ahead) run, so he’s getting a big, aggressive secondary lead. Rossy gave me a look and confirmed the signs and made a good throw.” -- 1B Anthony Rizzo, on the throw by C David Ross that picked Nationals PH Clint Robinson off first base to end the Cubs’ 2-1 win Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 4.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

