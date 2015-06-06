Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel is not really sure why he has been so successful against the Washington Nationals.

He is 8-0 against the Nationals and is the only pitcher in major league history with eight wins and no losses against the Nationals. Cole Hamels of the Philadelphia Phillies is the only other current pitcher who has been better record against any one team: he is 9-0 against the Cincinnati Reds.

“I have no idea,” said Hammel, when asked why he is successful against the Nationals. “Some guys do well against certain teams. Then you have your guys you just can’t get out. I have no explanation for that. Maybe some of the guys that I played in the minors against” helps him against Washington.

Hammel was in Washington last year with the Cubs in early July when he learned he had been traded to the Oakland A‘s.

“I never actually wanted to leave. That was made very clear to Theo and others in the organization,” he said of general manager Theo Epstein. “It was a great place for my family, and I was happy. (Chicago) is very family friendly and the organization is also very family-friendly.”

There were rumors for weeks that the Cubs would trade Hammel.

“I was not really surprised because I knew it was going to happen,” the pitcher said. “I was kind of disappointed.”

What was it like to be with Oakland in a playoff drive? “It was awesome. That is what you play the game for,” he said. “That is what you go to spring training for. To go over to a team that is good was a lot of fun. We fell short of expectations” as Oakland was second in the American League West but played in the Wild Card game, he noted.

This season, Hammel is 4-2 with an ERA of 2.82 in 10 starts. Saturday will be his fourth straight start on the road and he has made quality starts in six of his last seven outings. He throws a sinker and slider.

“I found a recipe for success,” he said.

Last year he was 8-5 with an ERA of 2.98 in 17 starts with the Cubs and then 2-6, 4.26 in 13 games, 12 starts, with Oakland. He made his big league debut in 2006 with Tampa Bay and has also pitched for the Colorado Rockies and Baltimore Orioles. Hammel signed a two-year contract with the Cubs in December.

Hammel was born in South Carolina, grew up in Washington state and since 2008 has been living in New England. His wife is from Rhode Island and they have two young children.

Another veteran pitcher who could join the Cubs, according to published reports, is reliever Rafael Soriano, who pitched for the Nationals last year.

“Me and Rafi have a very good relationship,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters Friday. Soriano pitched for Maddon in Tampa Bay in 2010.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 4-2, 2.82 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, MLB debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo had two homers and three RBIs on Friday. He was also robbed of a double in the eighth on a great catch at the wall by center fielder Denard Span. “It was a good catch. You tip your cap to him,” Rizzo said. It was the eighth multi-homer game for Rizzo and the first in 2015. He is now hitting .325 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs. “He has to be at the top of the list,” said manager Joe Maddon, when referring to All-Star consideration for National League first baseman. Rizzo said his team showed grit coming back from a 5-1 hole. “We’d scratch a few runs across to keep it interesting,” Rizzo said. The first baseman said he felt good when Maddon said he deserved to be an All-Star. “I’d love that. I love hearing that type of stuff,” Rizzo said. “But I’ve got to come in tomorrow and get ready to play, get ready to win.”

--C David Ross, after three straight starts, did not play Friday. He is hitting .167 in 48 at-bats over 27 games.

--C Miguel Montero, after not starting the last three games, hit a solo homer in the sixth against Washington starter Tanner Roark. Montero was hitless in his previous 10 at-bats before going deep. He is now hitting .244 with six homers this year.

--RHP Jason Hammel will get the start on Saturday at Washington. He was in Washington with the Cubs last July when he was traded to the Oakland A‘s. Hammel is 8-0 in his career against the Nationals. No other pitcher in big league history has as many as eight wins and no losses against the Nationals. Hammel has a quality start in six of his last seven outings.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, who began the year on the disabled list, made his fourth start on Friday, against the host Nationals. He gave up a three-run homer in the second to Danny Espinosa, who went deep for just the second time this year from the right side of the plate. It was the seventh homer of the season for Espinosa. Wada allowed nine hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings and was tagged with the loss. “It’s not just the curveball. Everything was up in the zone,” said Wada, through a translator. “So that was the big issue I was trying to focus on. Pitching down in the zone, trying to adjust. I couldn’t take adjustments. I do understand that there are two possible rotation guys in the bullpen. If I said I don’t feel the pressure, I would be lying. It’s just the same as last year.” Manager Joe Maddon said he had no plans to take Wada out of the rotation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Wada obviously did not have his typical night. I didn’t think his stuff was as crisp today. His stuff was not as solid around home plate.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, on LHP Tsuyoshi Wada’s struggles in the loss Friday in Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 5. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 4.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Junior Lake

OF Matt Szczur

OF Mike Baxter