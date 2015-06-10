Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Rafael Soriano could be just as valuable in the Chicago Cubs’ clubhouse as he is on the mound.

Looking for some veteran bullpen help, the Cubs signed the 35-year-old reliever to a minor league contract on Tuesday. He will make approximately $2 million in base salary the rest of the season with $4 million in incentives.

He is reunited with his former Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon, who has great respect for Soriano’s baseball acumen.

”He knows how to pitch,“ Maddon said. ”I’d like to believe he’d impart his pitching wisdom on a lot of those guys -- how to pitch hitters, how to pick your poison. Often times he’d come in the next day and we’d talk about the big hitters he had faced and he’d tell you what he was thinking going into the games.

“I was always impressed with what he saw from the bullpen. He’s really good at observing and he knows what to do against hitters. I’d like to think that would be part of his value.”

Beyond that, even Maddon is unsure what Soriano has left in the tank. He recorded 117 saves over the past three seasons -- the last two with the Washington Nationals -- but fell apart after the All-Star break last season. He blew five saves from that point, had a 6.98 ERA and lost his closer’s job.

He needs to complete some paperwork to return from the Dominican Republic. The Cubs will then decide how long it will take for him to return to major league action.

“I‘m looking forward to talking with him,” Maddon said. “He’ll be honest with me. We’ll just get him ready to go and see how he fits in. There’s no timetable set.”

Ideally, Soriano will be effective enough to take over the closer’s role. Hector Rondon has converted 10 of 13 save chances but Maddon went with a committee approach in Washington last weekend. Maddon, who like Soriano is represented by agent Alen Nero, refused to speculate on how he’ll use Soriano.

“I have no idea what he’s going to look like,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 5-4, 3.04 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 4-5, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta comes off a strong outing against the Washington Nationals last Thursday and looks to build off it against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. He held the Nationals to one run in six innings with eight strikeouts while collecting his fifth victory. He gave up three home runs to Kansas City in his previous start after allowing the same amount in his first nine starts combined. He’s 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA in three career starts against the Tigers.

--LHP Jon Lester did not give a home run for the first time in seven starts but everything else went wrong for him in Detroit on Tuesday. He was knocked out in the fifth inning after allowing five runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out five. He has given up 11 earned runs in his two June starts, ballooning his ERA to 4.25. The ace is scheduled to make his next start against Cincinnati on Sunday. “It’s not like they just beat him up badly,” manager Joe Maddon said. “The hits were just well-placed, and he never really could seem to find a real rhythm or groove.”

--RHP Edwin Jackson had a strong relief outing on Tuesday, holding the Detroit Tigers to one run on four hits in 3 2/3 innings while striking out five. Jackson has a 2.79 ERA in 15 relief appearances. The long relief outing preserved the rest of the bullpen. “That’s as good as you’re going to see Edwin Jackson pitch,” manager Joe Maddon said. “That was beautiful. Everything was working and when he gets into a really nice rhythm, he gets very assertive and aggressive.”

--C David Ross was robbed his first home run of the season when Detroit center field Rajai Davis made a leaping grab against the wall on Tuesday. Ross went 0-for-3, dropping his average to .157. He has not scored a run this season. “David just needed a couple more reps in the weight room and that ball would have been over the wall,” manager Joe Maddon quipped.

--RHP Rafael Soriano was signed to a minor league contract on Tuesday. The 35-year-old reliever has recorded 117 saves over the past three seasons, but blew five saves during the second half of last season with the Washington Nationals and lost the closer’s job. Soriano became a free agent after last season and has been working out in the Dominican Republic, waiting for the right opportunity to come along. He could eventually give Joe Maddon, his former manager in Tampa Bay, another closer’s option when he’s ready to be called up.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not like they just beat him up badly. The hits were just well-placed, and he never really could seem to find a real rhythm or groove. But I thought early on his stuff was pretty solid.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on LHP Jon Lester after a loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Junior Lake

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Mike Baxter