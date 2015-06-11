Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Kris Bryant is known around the country as one of the game’s most promising sluggers. He is proving to be a lot more versatile than that during his first two months in the big leagues.

The Chicago Cubs’ rookie third baseman has not homered in his past 12 games. That does not mean Bryant has been ineffective. He collected at least one hit in all but three of those games, the back end of a stretch in which he managed one or more hits in 27 of 33 games.

Bryant had a six-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday but still reached base three times. He also has five stolen bases and has made some nifty plays at third despite committing seven errors. He threw out Detroit speedster Rajai Davis on a slow bouncer Tuesday after making a bare-handed pickup.

”He’s going to hit his homers, but I love the fact he’s very fertile without hitting homers, too,“ Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. ”He’s learned how to work an at-bat, he’s learned how to accept his walks, he understands the concepts of offense and he’s a really good baserunner.

“And you saw the play he made on that chopper. That was pretty good. That was something in spring training where I cannot tell you he would have done it like that, so there’s been a lot of improvement in his whole game.”

Bryant has settled in as the team’s No. 3 hitter behind the team’s other young star, first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Bryant has scored 32 runs and smacked eight doubles, two triples and seven home runs in 49 games. His 34 RBIs are three shy of the team lead behind Rizzo in eight fewer games, and he also has 31 walks.

When a reporter asked Maddon how Bryant was handling the pressure of being the team’s savior, the veteran manager chuckled.

“Well, we’ve never really put it that way to him, and I never will,” the manager said. “He’s been great from day one in spring training. He had a lot of stuff going on there, but he handles every day well, as far as I can tell. He might have a bad game or two and he’ll sit there and become pensive about his at-bats, but then he moves on. I really like the way he handles the day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 1-1, 3.29 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 0-1, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta collected his team-high sixth victory by lasting six innings at Detroit on Wednesday. He cruised through the first four innings and got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth before allowing Yoenis Cespedes’ three-run home run in the sixth. He finished with eight strikeouts for the second consecutive start. “I had a lot of quick innings,” he said. “I pitched out of trouble in the fifth, and I was right there to get to the seventh or eighth, but we had a nice cushion.”

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada makes his fifth start of the season in the opener of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. The 34-year-old is coming off his worst outing of the season. He was pummeled for five runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings by Washington on Friday. “He’s had some really good outings leading up to that,” manager Joe Maddon said. Wade did not give up more than two earned runs in his first three starts, though he hasn’t gone more than 5 2/3 innings. He did not allow an earned run in a five-inning start against the Reds last season.

--LF Chris Coghlan hit a three-run homer and scored twice in the Cubs’ 12-3 win at Detroit on Wednesday. Coghlan’s eighth home run came off Tigers starter Shane Greene. All of his home runs have come against right-handed pitchers. He now has seven multi-hit games.

--C Miguel Montero hit his seventh home run, a three-run blast, and added two singles in the Cubs’ 12-3 win over the Tigers on Wednesday. He had gone hitless in his previous three games before recording his first multi-hit game since May 15. “I’ve been taking too many pitches right there, kind of getting caught in-between,” he said. “I told myself to just be more aggressive and be ready to hit from the first pitch. That’s what I did today, and it shows in the results.”

--DH Mike Baxter reached base four times and scored a career-high three runs at Detroit on Wednesday. Having spent most of the season at Triple-A Iowa, Baxter had just 13 official at-bats with the Cubs prior to the game and had not scored a run. He played 198 major league games the past five seasons with San Diego, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. He scored two runs on five occasions before Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was awesome to see. I always say hitting is contagious. Today was a perfect example.” -- C Miguel Montero, on the Cubs posting a season-high run total in a 12-3 win over the Tigers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Junior Lake

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Mike Baxter