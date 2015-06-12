Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Friendly Confines looks whole again.

While construction continues away from the field and outside the park, Wrigley Field visually returned to normal with Thursday’s opening of 2,000 right field bleachers seats as the Cubs opened a six-game homestand.

The park was noticeable quieter early in the season while bleachers were being rebuilt and video boards installed in left and right fields, respectively.

New left field and existing center field seats reopened on last month.

The return of a full complement of outfield fans is expected to help generate not only more noise but energy for the Cubs.

“It looks good, I think it looks great,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “You heard it when the left field and center field opened up. Now with right fielder open up it’ll be louder. It’s good timing. Summer’s here and we’re about to get really deep into the season the next few weeks.”

Thursday’s full bleacher seats helped contribute to an announced crowd of 35,031.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-26

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto,4-4, 2.64 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 502, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada had his second straight shortened start on Thursday. He pitched 3 2/3 innings on June 5 in what was eventually a 7-5 Cubs loss at Washington. Against the Reds he worked three-plus innings and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out four and walking two. “It wasn’t as bad as the last time, but I just can’t make adjustments,” Wada said. “That’s not the way I pitch. I just can’t find it right now.”

--LHP Travis Wood (3-2) earned his second career win in relief while tossing a career-high 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He was one of five Cubs relievers who combined for six shutout innings. “You can’t say enough about the bullpen today, every one of them was outstanding,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “And Woody really put some definition into that game. He really got it back on our side.”

--1B Anthony Rizzo entered Thursday with 11 home runs and a career-high 10 stolen bases. He’s among only three big league players with double digits in those categories, joining San Diego’s Justin Upton (12 HR, 12 steals) and Pittsburgh’s Starling Marte (12 homers, 11 steals). He was also hit by a pitch for the 14th time in the fifth and leads the major leagues in that category.

--C Miguel Montero went 2-for-3 with a run, intentional walk and three-run home run. His first-inning three-run homer put the Cubs on the board and was his second three-run shot in as many days. It’s the first time he’s driven in three or more RBIs in consecutive games since July 31-Aug. 1, 2012 while with Arizona.

--RHP Jason Hammel makes his 12th start of the season and first at home since May 13 against the Mets. He’s had quality starts in seven of his last eight outings, going 4-1 with a 2.03 ERA. In his last appearance against Washington on June 6, he worked a season-high eight innings in a 4-2 Cubs win. Hammel’s appearance against the Reds will be his first since 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t say enough about the bullpen today, every one of them was outstanding,”-- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after a win over the Reds on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Junior Lake

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Mike Baxter