Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It was a short, but strenuous Friday afternoon for Chicago Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel.

Making his 12th appearance of the season and first start at home since May 13, Hammel worked just five innings while throwing 103 pitches.

That included 37 in a three-run Reds first inning and 20 more in the fourth before departing for left-handed reliever Zac Rosscup.

In between, he gave up a home run pitch to Reds catcher Todd Frazier in the third.

Hammel left trailing 4-2 but Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro got him off the hook for a decision when his two-run homer in the sixth forced a 4-4 tie.

“I didn’t get deep into the game, it was nice that we still battled and had a chance,” Hammel said. “I was fighting myself, basically just out of sync today. I wasn’t on top of the baseball like I had been and it cost me a lot of deep counts.”

Hammel hit or topped 100 pitches in five previous outings this season, but he always went into or past the sixth inning until Friday. He twice went eight full innings while hitting the century mark.

The appearance against the Reds was his first since 2011.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 3-4, 4.29 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 2-2, 3.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel had no decision -- his fifth of the season -- in his 12th start. Hammel departed after five innings after throwing 103 pitches. He gave up four runs on seven hits, walked three and struck out four. “I didn’t get deep into the game, it was nice that we still battled and had a chance,” Hammel said. “I was fighting myself, basically just out of sync today. I wasn’t on top of the baseball like I had been and it cost me a lot of deep counts.”

--3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. He has a .316 average in 23 games at Wrigley Field and has hit safely in eight of his last nine games overall.

--SS Starlin Castro was 1-for-5 but his two-run homer in the sixth inning tied the game and was his first homer at Wrigley Field since June 14, 2014. His previous seven home runs were all on the road. He now hit safely in eight of 10 games this month.

--RF Chris Denorfia, activated on Sunday after a stint on the disabled list, was 1-for-2 and has hit safely in seven straight starts. He recorded his second extra-base hit of the season.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 3.96 ERA) makes his 12th start of the season on Saturday and fifth at home. He earned a victory the last time out, allowing just three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out four in five innings in the Cubs’ 6-3 triumph at Washington. It will be his third start against the Reds this season. He’s 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA so far this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t get deep into the game, it was nice that we still battled and had a chance. I was fighting myself, basically just out of sync today. I wasn’t on top of the baseball like I had been and it cost me a lot of deep counts.” -- Reds RHP Jason Hammel, after his team lost to Cincinnati on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He threw a bullpen session May 6, but there is no timetable for his return.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Junior Lake

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Mike Baxter