Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- May was a flat-out miserable month for Starlin Castro.

The Chicago Cubs shortstop hit just .221 in 28 games and committed eight errors.

June, so far, is quite a different story.

Castro was the catalyst with walk-off hits in Cub wins Saturday and Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds.

“That’s part of the game,” Castro said. “We get some hot, we get some cold, but as a team we try to be on one level.”

The late heroics made him the first Cub since Hall of Famer Ron Santo in 1966 to end consecutive games with hits. He has three walk-off hits this season and six in his career.

“I think he’s getting better,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He just works so hard. His work’s been great. He’s hit in the past. He’s hit at a very high level in the past, which tells me he’s going to do it again”

There were no heroics for Castro on Tuesday as he went 0-for-3 with a walk as Chicago lost 6-0 to the Cleveland Indians. He is batting .265 overall with 66 hits -- second on the Cubs -- and 22 runs.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 0-1, 4.84 ERA) at Indians (RHP Shaun Marcum, 3-1, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (6-5) walked a career-high-tying six batters over five innings Tuesday against Cleveland. He is the first Cubs starting pitcher to walk six or more in a game since Jeff Samardzija in 2012 against St. Louis. Arrieta yielded four earned runs, also a season high. He originally was slated to work Monday, but he was moved back a day due to a rainout.

--C Kyle Schwarber, a first-round draft pick in 2014, had his contract purchased from Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday, and he will serve as the designated hitter for interleague games this week at Cleveland and Minnesota. He got an early jump on action when he entered in the ninth inning following C Miguel Montero’s ejection and worked behind the plate in his major league debut. He also got his first at-bat in the bottom of the ninth, striking out. The left-handed-hitting Schwarber had 13 home runs, 10 doubles and one triple plus 39 RBIs at Tennessee.

--RHP Brian Schlitter was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday to clear a roster spot for C Kyle Schwarber. Schlitter was 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA in 10 appearances for the Cubs this season.

--3B Kris Bryant extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a third-inning infield single. He is the first Cubs rookie to record two hitting streaks of 10 or more games in the same season since Bill Madlock in 1974. Bryant is batting .362 (17-for-47) in the current streak.

--RHP Neil Ramirez is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Wednesday. He has been out since mid-April due to right shoulder inflammation.

--OF Ian Happ, the Cubs’ 2015 top draft pick (No. 9 overall), came terms with the team. He reportedly received a $3 million signing bonus. Happ had a .369 average, 14 home runs, 18 doubles and 44 RBIs on the way to All-America status with the University of Cincinnati.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (0-1, 4.84 ERA) makes his first career start against the Indians as the Cubs open a two-game interleague series at Progressive Field. Wada was originally scheduled to start Tuesday but was bumped back a day after Monday’s home game with the Indians was rained out. Wada has allowed 12 runs on 23 hits in 22 1/3 innings. In 2014, he made 13 starts and went 4-4 with a 3.25 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just wasn’t his normal pitch-efficiency self. It was just one of those nights. Day after an off day we lose 6-0.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, on RHP Jake Arrieta, who took the loss Tuesday as the Cubs fell to the Indians.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 17.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Kyle Schwarber

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Mike Baxter

OF Chris Denorfia