Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Cubs’ youth movement seemingly gets more exciting with each passing week. The Cubs are doing not the impossible, but the difficult: rebuilding on the fly, with young players, but still winning.

Wednesday night, the youngsters had a big hand in a big blowout as the Cubs clobbered Cleveland 17-0. The Cubs banged out 18 hits, including four home runs, two doubles and a triple.

The ring leader was the newest Cub, catcher Kyle Schwarber, who in this game was being used as the designated hitter. Schwarber was called up from Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday, and on Wednesday he made his first major league start.

Schwarber celebrated his first start by going 4-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs. The triple drove in a run in what became a six run Cubs’ second inning.

“He really got us going with that hit,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “He had some good swings. He’s a good hitter and he knows he’s a good hitter.”

The Cubs also got a big game from third baseman Kris Bryant, who capped a seven-run ninth inning with a long drive over the center-field wall for his first career grand slam. The homer was slightly tainted in that it came against Cleveland outfielder David Murphy, who was pressed into service as a pitcher at the end of a blowout.

The Cubs also got two hits, including a home run and three RBIs from rookie second baseman Addison Russell.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 5-2, 2.81 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-2, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Zac Rosscup has been placed on the disabled list with inflammation in his left shoulder. In 26 relief appearances, Rosscup is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA.

--RHP Yoervis Medina has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take the place of LHP Zac Rosscup, who was placed on the disabled list. Medina, acquired from Seattle in a trade for C Wellington Castillo on May 15, was a combined 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in 14 relief appearances at Triple-A Iowa and Triple-A Tacoma.

--C Kyle Schwarber, in his first major league start, at designated hitter, went 4-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBI. “He had some good swings. He’s a good hitter and he knows he’s a good hitter,” said manager Joe Maddon.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, who have an ERA over 10.00 in his last two starts, pitched seven scoreless innings on four hits to get the win Wednesday. “Joe (Maddon) told me after my last start that I wasn’t pitching aggressive enough and wasn’t using my fastball enough. Tonight I tried to do that,” said Wada.

--C Miguel Montero was a late scratch from the game due to back spasms. According to Maddon, Montero thought he could pinch hit or catch if he had to Wednesday, but the Cubs wanted to play it safe.

--3B Kris Bryant had a single and a grand slam in six at-bats. The grand slam is the first of his career. Bryant extended his hitting streak to 13 games. That’s the longest active streak in the majors. No Cubs rookie has had a hitting streak of 13 or more games since Jerome Walton’s 30-game streak in 1989.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s going to be different tomorrow. We’re not going to score 17.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after a blowout win in Cleveland on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) was placed on the disabled list on June 17.

--C Miguel Montero (back spasms) was a late scratch June 17. He is day-to-day.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 17.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Yoervis Medina

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Kyle Schwarber

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Mike Baxter

OF Chris Denorfia