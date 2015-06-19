Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- About halfway through their game in Cleveland on Thursday, Cubs manager Joe Maddon felt good about where his team was.

“Everything was going nicely. The vibe in the dugout was great,” he said. “I thought we’d be able to do something after the rain, but it didn’t happen.”

Coming out of a 1-hour, 16-minute rain delay in the top of the fifth inning, the Cubs and Indians were tied at 3-3, but Chicago had the bases loaded with two outs and the heart of their order up. But the Cleveland bullpen pitched out of the jam without a run scoring.

It was just about then that the Cubs’ hitters stopped making contact. At one point from the sixth to the eighth innings, seven consecutive Cubs hitters struck out. That’s the most consecutive strikeouts by Cubs hitters in a game since Milwaukee’s Steve Woodard fanned seven Cubs in a row in a game on Sept. 17, 1999.

Thursday against Cleveland, in a one-run loss, nine of the Cubs’ last 12 outs of the game came on strikeouts. For the game overall, the Cubs struck out 13 times, pushing their National League-leading total to 612.

That the Cubs are striking out a lot should not come as a great surprise. The Cubs are very young, and young hitters are usually more prone to strikeouts than veteran hitters. Nevertheless, wrestling with that strikeout equation is probably going to be an issue for the Cubs all season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 2-2, 3.80 ERA) at Twins (Phil Hughes, 4-6, 4.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Kyle Schwarber had two more hits Thursday, including his first major league home run. In the two games in Cleveland, his first two major league starts, Schwarber was 6-for-9 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs. The home run came off RHP Danny Salazar, in the fifth inning Thursday, a two run blast over the left field wall. “Opposite field. That was very impressive,” said manager Joe Maddon of the home run.

--3B Kris Bryant’s infield single in the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to 14 games. That’s the longest active streak in the majors, and the most by a Cubs rookie since Jerome Walton’s 30-game hitting streak in 1989. Bryant is hitting .351 (20-for-57) during his streak.

--RHP Jason Hammel made his 200th career start Thursday and did not figure in the decision. He pitched four innings, allowing three runs, two earned on three hits, with six strikeouts and two walks. Five of his six strikeouts came in a row. Hammel struck out the last three batters of the first inning and the first two in the second inning. The five consecutive strikeouts are a season high for a Cubs pitcher.

--C Miguel Montero was a late scratch from Wednesday’s game with back spasms. He was back in the lineup Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everything was going nicely. The vibe in the dugout was great. I thought we’d be able to do something after the rain, but it didn’t happen.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after a loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 17.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Yoervis Medina

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Kyle Schwarber

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Mike Baxter

OF Chris Denorfia