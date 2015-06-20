Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kyle Schwarber’s big first week as a major leaguer will be limited to just that, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon reiterated on Friday before the Cubs’ game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Chicago called up Schwarber prior to their swing through American League ballparks this week to get his feet wet at the plate as a designated hitter.

A catcher who is also getting used to playing some in left field, Schwarber has feasted on pitching in his first couple of games, going 4-for-5 with a triple in his big-league debut on Wednesday before cranking his first homer on Thursday against the Cleveland Indians.

He entered play on Friday hitting .600 in his first 10 at-bats -- but it’s not his offense that is keeping him from the majors. Schwarber is not an adequate defender behind the plate, at least not yet, and with veteran Miguel Montero there this season, there isn’t room for him with the big club.

That’s why the Cubs have tinkered with moving him to a corner outfield spot.

“He needs to complete his undergrad program in catching, or whatever, and hopefully he gets some work in the outfield too,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s wonderful what he’s doing and it’s going to make him even better next time. But this is the National League, you have to play your position.”

Even if Schwarber continues his red-hot start in three games against the Twins -- he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout on Friday in a 7-2 loss -- Maddon said Schwarber’s next stop will be with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs on Monday.

“It’s about his development,” Maddon said. “He hasn’t played enough outfield, he definitely has not caught enough. It’s a nice start when you’re talking about offense now, and that’s good. But you’ve got to play a complete game and his development has not been complete yet.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-30

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-5, 3.99 ERA) at Twins (RHP Trevor May, 4-5, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Mike Olt began a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Tennessee on Friday. Olt has been out since mid-April with a fractured right wrist.

--OF Jorge Soler took batting practice on the field pre-game. Soler has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 3 with a sprained left ankle.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks allowed a career-high seven runs (six earned) and one walk with one strikeout in five innings. Six of the hits allowed by Hendricks went for extra bases, a season-high for Cubs pitchers. His one strikeout tied a season-low.

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs. It was the second multi-homer game of the season for Rizzo and ninth of his career. Rizzo now has three homers in his last three games after having just two over his previous 19. Rizzo has 10 extra-base hits in his last 19 games.

--3B Kris Bryant went 0-for-4, snapping a 14-game hitting streak. His streak was the longest by a Cubs rookie since Jerome Wilson’s MLB-record 30-gamer in 1989. His streak was also the longest active one in the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s really bad. That’s the kind of mistake that can’t happen. It’s really embarrassing. That’s not supposed to happen. I have no excuse for that.” -- Cubs SS Starlin Castro, on his first-inning lapse in judgement that allowed a runner to score from third.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 17.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 19.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Yoervis Medina

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

Kyle Schwarber

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Mike Baxter

OF Chris Denorfia