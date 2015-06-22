Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- If Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo came into the series with the Minnesota Twins cold, he certainly leaves the Twin Cities red hot.

Rizzo homered again on Sunday, his third of the series, and also had two hits as the Cubs took the final game of a three-game series at Target Field.

Chicago won the final two games after a 7-2 loss in the series lid-lifter on Friday night.

Rizzo said his big weekend was just a matter of keeping things simple.

“Just staying within myself,” Rizzo said. “I was just trying to put the bat on the ball, nothing more.”

After having just two hits in his previous six games entering the series, Rizzo hit a pair of solo homers on Friday, had a double and an RBI on Saturday before hitting his third homer of the series to lead off the fifth inning on Sunday, a laser shot that cleared the fence in straight away center field in only a couple of seconds.

With a .309 average, 15 homers and 43 RBIs, Rizzo is among the best first basemen in the league, but was just fourth among National League first basemen in the latest round of All-Star votes.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who insisted Rizzo should play in the Midsummer Classic in two weeks in Cincinnati, had a different solution.

“Let him play shortstop, I don’t care,” Maddon said. “He’s got to be on the All-Star team”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-30

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (TBA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 1-1, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-5 with a single and a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was the third homer of the series for Rizzo, who had two hits in all three games. Rizzo has multiple hits in four of his last five outings.

--RHP Jake Arrieta tossed a complete-game shutout on Sunday, allowing just four hits while striking out seven. It was the second complete-game shutout of his career. Arrieta now leads the Cubs with seven wins and lowered his ERA to 3.07. “Stuff was crisp throughout, got better as the game went on,” Arrieta said. “I found a really good tempo and timing with my delivery.”

--SS Starlin Castro had three hits, all singles, and drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly. It was his 18th multi-hit game of the season, and sixth with three or more hits. Castro upped his average to .400 in his career in six games against the Twins.

--CF Dexter Fowler went 1-for-5 with an eighth-inning grand slam. It was the second slam of his career and first since 2012. It was the fourth time in Fowler’s career (849 games) that he had four RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His stuff kept getting better. If he had been through a bunch of high-stress moments (removing him from the game) would’ve been a different story, but he was not.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on RHP Jake Arrieta.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 17.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He began a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 19.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Yoervis Medina

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Mike Baxter

OF Chris Denorfia