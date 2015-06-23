Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- If the Major League Baseball season ended today, the Chicago Cubs would be assured of a playoff berth.

But with 90-plus games still to play that’s hardly a guarantee that the Cubs will be there in October.

But manager Joe Maddon says that performances so far and still more upside to come from his current players and prospects could put the Cubs in a pretty solid postseason position.

“You’d still like to be in a little better shape, we’re still working through some things,” Maddon said before the Cubs opened a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

”I think one of the main difference more recently is that the bullpen has settled in a little bit, some of the young players are starting to get their feet on the ground (and) the starters keep getting better.

“I think all of our guys have not reached that point or been at that level yet this year (where they can be) as good as they can be. There’s room to get better and I like that.”

The Cubs entered Monday in position for the second National League wild-card spot, one game ahead of the Giants.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-30

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-2, 1.81 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 5-2, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada departed abruptly in the third inning after giving up a solo home run and single. He developed cramping in his left deltoid. Wada closed his short outing with two hits, one earned run and struck out one.

--LHP Travis Wood (4-3) worked a career-high 3 1/3 innings for the victory. He allowed one hit, struck out four and walked three. It was his second win as a reliever. He now has a 1.65 ERA in 12 relief appearances this season.

--3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs and a walk. His ninth and 10th home runs gave Bryant his first career multi-homer game. Four of his 10 blasts have come with two strikes. He’s also hit safely in eight straight home games and 17 of his last 18 overall.

--LF Chris Coghlan’s entry as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning was his 132nd consecutive games played, the major league’s longest streak. The run dates back to July 23, 2014.

--1B Anthony Rizzo had three home runs in the three-game Minnesota series last weekend, making him the first Cub with that accomplishment since Javier Baez did so between Aug. 5-7, 2004 at Colorado. He was also the first with at least three in a three-game series at Target Field since Boston’s David Ortiz had four in May 2014.

--OF Matt Szczur was recalled from Triple-A Iowa prior to Monday’s game with the Dodgers and celebrated with a seventh-inning solo home run. He joined the Cubs for the fourth time this season. With Iowa, Szczur has batted .287 (37-for-129) with six doubles, two triples, four home runs and 18 RBIs in 36 games this season.

--C Kyle Schwarber was sent to Triple-A Iowa after playing six interleague games as a designated hitter. Schwarber, 22, batted .364 (8-for-22) with one triple, one home run and six RBIs in six games with the Cubs. He will report to Iowa and play at the Triple-A level for the first time. Schwarber batted .320 (63-for-197) with 10 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs and 39 RBIs in 58 games with Double-A Tennessee to earn Southern League All-Star honors.

--RHP Jake Arrieta earned the victory in Sunday’s 8-0 Cubs win at Minnesota, making his the first Cubs pitcher to shut out an opponent on four or fewer hits while striking out at least seven and walking none since Rick Sutcliffe on Sept. 8, 1984 against the Mets at Shea Stadium.

--RHP Jason Hammel (5-2, 2.89 ERA) makes his 14th start of the season and sixth at home. He’s had quality starts in seven of his last 10 outings, going 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA during that stretch. Last time out at Cleveland, he allowed two earned runs in 4.0 innings before his the outing was cut short by a rain delay. He has a 2-5 all-time record in 14 appearances against the Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The home-run pitch was like something I’ve never seen him throw. The life was not there at the end. ... It didn’t look right. That’s not how he throws the baseball. Fortunately he fessed up. You don’t want a guy to stay out there in those circumstances and have more runs score.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, who left Monday’s game after giving up a solo home run. He developed cramping in his left deltoid.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (cramping in left deltoid) left the June 22 game.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 17.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 19.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Yoervis Medina

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Mike Baxter

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur