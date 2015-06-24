Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- First baseman Anthony Rizzo will need plenty of late ballots if he hopes to win the race for starting National League starting first baseman at next month’s All-Star game.

Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt owns a nearly 2-to-1 lead over the Chicago Cubs slugger, according to the latest results of fan voting announced on Tuesday.

A late rally is not unheard of in a town where political campaigns are an art form.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon took to the campaign trail this week with a strong case for a Rizzo vote either by fans or a later selection by players.

“Regardless of what those votes say, he’s going to be put on that team somehow, because he deserves to be there,” Maddon said. “Guys like him -- he’s got to be on the team,” Maddon said. “I know these other guys are good -- I’ve watched them, I’ve seen them -- but he cannot not be chosen.”

Rizzo slipped to a distant fifth in balloting this week with 2,129,116 votes. Goldschmidt tops the field with 5,867,602 ballots, followed by the Dodgers’ Adrian Gonzalez, the Reds Joey Votto and the Cardinals’ Matt Adams.

Rizzo has some pretty convincing numbers. Entering Tuesday, he was second in the league in doubles (22) third in on-base percentage (.418), fourth in multi-hit games (25), fifth in multi-hit games (25), seventh in home runs (15) and ninth in RBIs (43) and batting average (.308).

But Goldschmidt, by and large, is even more impressive.

The Diamondbacks’ first baseman leads the league in batting average (.356), is second in hits (88) and runs (50) , third in RBIs (57) and total bases (162) and tied for fourth in homers (19).

Other Cubs in the hunt for starting spots include rookie third baseman Kris Bryant (third), shortstop Starlin Castro (fourth) and catcher Miguel Montero (fifth).

The All-Star Game is July 14 at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-30

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 4-2, 2.87 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 2-3, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel allowed a season-low two hits in his 7 2/3 innings and had his fourth career start of at least seven scoreless inning with two or fewer hits allowed. He’s 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA in his last five starts. Hamel has allowed no runs against the Dodgers for the first time in 11 starts.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, who left Monday’s game early with a left shoulder injury, apparently felt good enough Tuesday to play catch and could make his next regularly scheduled start Saturday.

--CF Matt Szczur was 1-for-4 with a run scored. He singled in the 10th inning and scored the game-winner on Denorfia’s sacrifice. He’s hit safely in both games since being called up from Triple-A Iowa on Monday.

--3B Kris Bryant went 0-for-3 but also walked once and now has eight walks this season after being down 0-2 in the count, second-most in the major leagues behind Curtis Grandson (nine). Bryant also stole his first base since May 23 at Arizona.

--OF Chris Denorfia was 0-for-1 but had the big at-bat with a 10th inning sacrifice fly that scored Tuesday’s game-winning run in the walk-off 1-0 Cubs win. It was his fourth career walk-off RBI and first since July 29, 2013 while with the Padres.

--LF Chris Coghlan was back in the starting lineup and led off on Tuesday to extend his major league-leading consecutive games played streak to 133 games dating back to July 23, 2014. He pinch hit on Monday and was 1-for-3 on Tuesday and is batting .353 with six doubles and a homer in his last 15 games.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-3, 4.28 ERA) makes his 14th start of the season, sixth of the season at home and second of his career against the Dodgers. He last faced Los Angeles on Aug. 1, 2014, at Dodger Stadium, allowing one earned run in seven innings in a 8-2 Cubs win. He has a 3.45 ERA at home while posting a 4.80 number on the road. Hendricks has started 26 games since making his big league debut in 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a situation where I know that all I need to do is hit a fly ball. I tried to just take a deep breath and not try to do too much -- just get a ball that was up in the zone and get the bottom half of it.” -- Cubs OF Chris Denorfia, after a pinch-hit sacrifice fly was the difference in a 1-0 extra-innings win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 17.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 19.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Yoervis Medina

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Mike Baxter

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur