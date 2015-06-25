Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Historians had to reach back nearly a century to find a similar win to the Chicago Cubs 1-0 walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in extra innings earlier this week.

Elias Sports Bureau reported on Wednesday that the one-run extra inning win over the Dodgers was the Cubs’ first in almost 100 years.

The previous came on Sept. 15, 1915, in a game played against the then-Brooklyn Dodgers on the West Side Grounds in Chicago.

Left-hander Hippo Vaughn pitched 12 shutout innings for the Cubs while right-hander Jeff Pfeffer had a complete game for Brooklyn.

Tuesday’s walk-off was the Cubs’ major league-leading ninth and most since they had nine in 2009.

Chris Denorfia hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th to score Matt Szczur from third

“The things we’ve been harping on since spring training was to play nine innings hard every night,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “You just have to keep coming after them. You can’t quit.”

Pfeffer, meanwhile, also pitched his final major league game and got his final win over the Cubs on Sept. 26, 1924, with the Pirates as he gave up no runs on two hits in a 4 2/3 innings in a 10-6 Pittsburgh win.

Pfeffer died in Chicago on Aug. 15, 1972 at age 84.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 4-5, 4.68 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-5, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-4) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on four hits while walking one and striking out three though five innings of work. He has given up nine home runs in 78 2/3 innings so far this year after allowing just four in 89 1/3 innings last year. “Early on the counts weren’t good and the pitches just weren’t as sharp,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

--2B Addison Russell was 2-for-4 and put the Cubs on the board with an RBI double in the fifth. He’s batting .287 at home and .229 on the road. It was Russell’s 10th multi-hit game of the season.

--LF Chris Denorfia was 2-for-5 with a double for his sixth multi-hit game of the season. Cubs manager Joe Maddon challenge with Denorfia was called out at second base on a double with two outs in the ninth. After a review, the original call was affirmed.

--LHP Travis Wood has a 1.65 ERA and 2-1 record 12 relief appearances since transitioning from the Cubs starting rotation to the bullpen in mid-May. He earned the victory in Monday’s 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

--LHP Jon Lester (4-5, 3.80 ERA) makes his 15th start of the season and ninth at home in Thursday’s series finale. In his last start on June 20 at Minnesota, he allowed just one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings in the Cubs’ 4-1 victory in 10 innings. Lester was 4-1 in six May starts while going 0-2 in four April starts. Thursday’s start is the second of his career against the Dodgers. He beat them in 2013 in a 4-2 decision while with the Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Early on, the counts weren’t good and the pitches just weren’t as sharp,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on RHP Kyle Hendricks after a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 17, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on June 23.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 19, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on June 23.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Yoervis Medina

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Mike Baxter

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur