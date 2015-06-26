Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- How much improved are the Chicago Cubs from last year’s team?

There’s a new manager (Joe Maddon), an infusion of young talent (hello, Kris Bryant), a knack for winning the close ones and a loose, upbeat clubhouse.

But numbers both broad and specific through Wednesday help illustrate the differences.

After 71 games the Cubs are 39-32, with a .549 winning percentage that was the third best in the National League and on a pace for 90 wins.

In 2014, the Cubs didn’t get their 39th victory until July 10.

Last year, the Cubs were 30-40 after 70 games and 12 1/2 games out of first on the way to a third consecutive fifth place division finish.

The Cubs have 30 of their first 70 games decided by one run this season, going 18-12. The number of one-run games and wins are the most in the majors.

They also had nine walk-off victories, also a major league-best.

This year’s Cubs are collectively batting .244, 10 points above last year. Their 587 runs are 25 more than 2014, they have eight more homers and 14 more RBIs.

Chicago’s slugging percentage is .391, compared to .375 last year and the on-base percentage stands at .319 after going .297 last year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 7-5, 3.07 ERA) at Cardinals (John Lackey, 6-4, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester worked four innings on Thursday -- his shortest outing of the season -- and gave up two runs apiece in the first and second innings. Lester allowed four hits, four earned runs while walking four and striking out five. His shortest before Thursday were a pair of 4 1/3 inning outings on April 5 and June 9, both losses. “Physically I felt fine, (but) obviously I didn’t have great location today so it’s hard to pitch when you’re (at) ball one, ball two all the time, especially against a good lineup,” Lester said.

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-4 for his fourth three-hit game of the season. He had a pair of doubles for the first time since June 10, 2014 at Pittsburgh. Rizzo is now batting .371 with four doubles and four homers over his last nine games.

--LF Chris Denorfia was 2-for-4 with a double. He’s now had back-to-back multi-hit games for the second time this season and is batting .329 in 29 games.

--3B Kris Bryant left Thursday’s game after the second inning with what was described as “flu-like” symptoms. He was replaced at third base by Jonathan Herrera, who moved over from second. Chris Coghlan moved from left to second.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada remains questionable for his next scheduled start after leaving early in Monday’s 4-2 Cubs victory with shoulder soreness. Wada was originally set for a Saturday start against the Cardinals in St. Louis but the weekend rotation list shows Saturday’s starter still to be determined.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (7-5, 3.07 ERA) makes his 15th start of the season and eighth on the road as the Cubs open a weekend series in St. Louis on Friday. Arrieta is 3-1 with a 1.51 ERA in seven career starts against the Cardinals. He’s thrown 10 quality starts in 14 appearances this season, allowing one run or fewer in six starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Jon didn’t have his best; it really came down to fastball command. He just didn’t have that going on; and, of course, if you don’t have that, nothing else plays well off of that.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on LHP Jon Lester after a loss on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Kris Bryant (flu-like symptoms) left the June 25 game after the second inning. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 17, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on June 23.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 19, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on June 23.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Yoervis Medina

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Mike Baxter

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur