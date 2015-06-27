Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- If Mike Baxter wanted to make an excuse for his game-ending error Friday night, he had a few at his disposal.

Moved from right field to the infield’s right side with no outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th to help the Chicago Cubs form a five-man infield, Baxter fielded a weak bouncer from shortstop Jhonny Peralta.

Playing an unfamiliar position and making a throw he rarely makes, Baxter appeared to have the ball stick in his palm just enough to heave the ball over catcher David Ross’ head as center fielder Peter Bourjos slid home with the game-winning run in a 3-2 St. Louis win.

It was the first error in 26 games for Baxter, who tied a career high with three hits and knocked home Chicago’s first run with a single in the fourth. He also made the game’s best defensive play, leaning into the seats down the right-field line to catch Peralta’s foul fly in the seventh.

But Baxter’s good work didn’t mean much to him after the game’s final play.

“In that situation, it seems a little bit outside the box, but I‘m capable of doing it. I threw it away, I didn’t make the play. It’s pretty frustrating,” Baxter said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-33

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Donn Roach, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 9-3, 2.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta probably deserved a better fate Friday night after retiring 17 of the last 19 men he faced and leaving a 2-1 lead to the bullpen, which coughed it up right away and then lost it in the 10th. Arrieta lowered his career ERA against St. Louis to 1.48, third lowest among all pitchers who have started at least five games against the Cardinals. Arrieta also singled in the sixth, his first hit in 28 at-bats, dating back to last year.

--RHP Donn Roach will be called up from Triple-A Iowa to start Saturday night’s game. A former San Diego farmhand, Roach is 7-1 with a 2.29 ERA in 14 starts this year, allowing just 91 baserunners over 82 2/3 innings. Roach has fanned just 33 batters, but gets almost all his outs via a sinker that induces numerous grounders. He pitched in 16 games for the Padres last year, going 1-0 with a 4.75 ERA in 30 1/3 innings.

--3B Kris Bryant (flu-like symptoms) returned to the lineup Friday night after departing Thursday’s game with the Los Angeles Dodgers before the third inning. Bryant batted third and went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning that gave Chicago a short-lived lead. Since being recalled from Iowa on April 17, Bryant has started every game.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (shoulder) will have his turn in the rotation skipped Saturday. Wada left Monday night’s 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning with what was believed to be cramping. He was able to play long-toss Wednesday, but apparently couldn’t recover in time to make the start. It’s not known yet if Wada will need to go on the 15-day DL.

--OF Donnie Dewees signed with Chicago Thursday for $1.7 million, more than $400,000 over the recommended bonus for the No. 47 overall pick. Dewees batted .422 with 18 homers and 68 RBIs this year for North Florida, adding 23 steals in 26 attempts. He drew 30 walks and fanned just 16 times in 251 at-bats, slugging a robust .749 as the Ospreys won 45 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I got into a groove and was able to hold them off most of the night. But they did what they do. They fought back and got us. This was a tough one. We were right there.” -- Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta, who gave up just one run in seven innings on Friday, but did not get a win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (shoulder) will have his turn in the rotation skipped June 27. Wada left his June 22 start with what was believed to be cramping. He played long-toss on June 24. It was not known as of June 26 whether he will go on the disabled list.

--3B Kris Bryant (flu-like symptoms) left the June 25 game. He played June 26.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2.

--RHP Neil Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 16. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 17, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on June 23.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 19, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on June 23.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Yoervis Medina

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Mike Baxter

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Matt Szczur