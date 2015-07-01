Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Joe Maddon decided to go simple when devising his first on-the-road motivational ploy as the manager of the Chicago Cubs.

“It’s hard to grab a zoo animal on the road,” Maddon said late Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the Cubs were entertained by a magician in the locker room and hours before they snapped a five-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

“You can do it at the last minute at home. You always have the home connection when it comes to animals. It’s much easier to acquire a magician on the road than a 20-foot python. I’ve always felt that.”

The magician -- a man named Simon who performs regularly in Las Vegas -- did the, ahem, trick on Tuesday. Maddon, who brought a python into the Tampa Bay Rays’ clubhouse in 2013, has already organized themed dress codes for the Cubs, who wore Chicago Blackhawks jerseys while embarking on a road trip in early May.

But this was the first time he put something together while the Cubs were away from Wrigley Field. Chicago was outscored 24-6 in losing five straight to the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals and Maddon felt the players needed to loosen up a bit.

“It was about time,” Maddon said. “Tough series in St. Louis. I don’t want our guys to get all distraught for the wrong reasons. We played a good team, they beat us. Seen some good pitching, let’s keep moving.”

While traveling from St. Louis to New York on Sunday night, Maddon decided to go the magician route. He asked traveling secretary Vijay Tekchandani to find one, and Tekchandani managed to land Simon, who blew the Cubs’ minds with an array of stunts.

Simon took an empty crinkled soda can, uncrinkled it with one finger, sealed the top with that finger and asked Maddon to open it. Maddon did, and said he heard the sound of carbonation being released. Simon then instructed Maddon to pour the can’s contents into a cup, and a full can of soda came out.

Simon’s best trick involved first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who was asked to write down the name of an actor, living or dead. Rizzo wrote down John Travolta. Simon then went to a computer in the Cubs’ clubhouse, typed “What is Anthony Rizzo thinking of right now” and hit enter. Images of Travolta popped up.

“It was pretty good, pretty good,” Maddon said. “I think when you’re standing right there, it gets even better, you know? It was impressive. God bless him. It was good stuff.”

So will Simon show up again?

“Let’s see how many runs it gets them,” Maddon said with a grin. “Some guys wanted him to instill some magic in their bats.”

Maybe next time.

RECORD: 40-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-6, 4.03 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 9-6, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester will look to snap a seven-start winless streak on Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Cubs in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Lester took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over a season-low four innings as the Cubs fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-0. Since his last win on May 16, Lester is 0-4 with a 4.43 ERA, though he has recorded four quality starts and struck out 39 batters in 40 2/3 innings in that span. Lester is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two career starts against the Mets. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets on May 11, when he allowed three runs over six innings in the Cubs’ 4-3 victory at Wrigley Field.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks snapped a three-start winless streak Tuesday, when he combined with three relievers on a three-hitter as the Cubs edged the Mets. 1-0. Hendricks gave up three hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings. He was been 0-2 with a 6.60 ERA in his previous three starts. Hendricks hadn’t lasted six innings since June 2, a span of four starts. He is now 3-4 with a 4.15 ERA in 15 starts this season.

--OF Matt Szczur made the most of a rare start Tuesday, when he went 2-for-4 and accounted for the game’s only run with an RBI double in the sixth inning of the Cubs’ 1-0 win over the Mets at Citi Field. It was just the ninth start of the season for Szczur and his first in six days. He was the only player in the game to collect multiple hits. Szczur is hitting .214 with one homer and eight RBI in 56 at-bats.

--1B Anthony Rizzo continued to slump Tuesday, when he went 0-for-4 in the Cubs’ 1-0 win over the Mets. Rizzo has just one hit in his last 14 at-bats and is just 6-for-28 (.214) dating back to June 22. His overall average on Tuesday slipped to an even .300, the lowest it has been since he was hitting .282 at the end of play on April 20. Rizzo has 15 homers and 44 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It definitely kind of loosened us up. That’s what Joe does. He kind of knows what trigger to pull at the right time. That was definitely a fun thing for us.” -- RHP Kyle Hendricks, after manager Joe Maddon hired a magician for the slumping Cubs Tuesday. Chicago went on to shut out the Mets.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on June 29.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 19, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on June 23.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

