Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The calendar said July 1, but Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon was thinking of October when he put together a lineup Wednesday that didn’t have rookie second baseman Addison Russell in it.

Russell didn’t start Wednesday for just the fourth time in 64 games, though he did pinch-hit for right-handed pitcher Hector Rondon in the 10th inning of a 2-0, 11-inning win over the New York Mets at Citi Field. Russell drew a walk, remained in the game and grounded out to end the 11th.

Before the game, Maddon said he wanted to make sure he finds spots to spell the 21-year-old Russell as well as his fellow rookie, 23-year-old third baseman Kris Bryant, to ensure they don’t wear out during their debut seasons.

“We’re planning on playing several more months -- one extra month,” Maddon said, referring to October, a place the Cubs haven’t visited since 2008. “And these guys that have never done it before, it will smack you in the face. So now’s the time to really be proactive in guarding how you work with these guys. I‘m all for it.”

Bryant has been even busier than Russell. The hotly hyped prospect has started 67 of the Cubs’ 68 games since his recall on April 17.

”If you don’t do that, then (the lineup is) less impactful because he’s not going to produce as much,“ Maddon said of younger players in general. ”There’s times you’ve just got to do it. You’ve got to just say ‘no, you’re not playing today.’ And he’s going to say ‘No I‘m fine. I can play.’ You say ‘No you’re not going to play today.’ As you get older, more experienced and you how to do this, then you play more.

“But I think it’s wise to really, again, be proactive regarding time off. We’re going to get a better, more productive player. I believe that, I really believe it.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-35

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 7-5, 2.94 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 8-5, 2.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta will look to produce his third straight impressive start Thursday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Cubs in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Arrieta didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings in the Cubs’ 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. In his last two starts, Arrieta is 1-0 and has allowed just that one run in 16 innings as he’s lowered his overall ERA from 3.40 to 2.94. Arrieta is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in four career starts against the Mets. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Mets on May 12, when Arrieta allowed one run and struck out a season-high 10 over eight innings in the Cubs’ 6-1 victory at Wrigley Field.

--LHP Jon Lester bounced back from his shortest start of the year in impressive fashion Wednesday, when he threw seven shutout innings in the Cubs’ 2-0, 11-inning win over the Mets. Lester, who allowed four runs in four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his most recent outing on June 25, allowed five hits and one walk while striking out seven on Wednesday. It was the third time in his last four starts he’s allowed one run or fewer, a stretch in which he’s produced a 2.22 ERA to lower his overall ERA from 4.25 to 3.74. Lester is 4-6 in 16 starts and has 93 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings.

--RHP Justin Grimm earned the first save of his professional career Wednesday, when he recorded the final out of the Cubs’ 2-0, 11-inning win over the Mets. Grimm entered after LHP James Russell, who had recorded the first two outs of the 11th, surrendered a single to Mets OF Darrell Ceciliani. After Ceciliani took second on defensive indifference, Grimm walked 2B Wilmer Flores and Ceciliani raced to third when ball four skipped away from C Miguel Montero. But Grimm recovered to strike out C Kevin Plawecki to lock down his first save in 189 games as a professional. Grimm is 1-2 with a 1.42 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 19 innings over 24 games this season.

--SS Starlin Castro had two hits Wednesday, including the run-scoring infield single that snapped a scoreless tie in the 11th inning and lifted the Cubs to a 2-0 win. Castro was 2-for-5 with a second-inning double. It was just his second two-hit game in his last nine games, a stretch in which Castro is hitting .176 (6-for-34). He is hitting .261 overall this season with five homers and 36 RBIs in 75 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Win or lose that game tonight, I am really proud of the way our guys have been playing baseball. There is no quit. There’s no giving up. We’re a little bit challenged offensively now.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Cubs scored two runs or fewer for the eighth consecutive game Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on June 29.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 19, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on June 23.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Donn Roach

BULLPEN:

RHP Hector Rondon (closer)

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Mike Baxter

OF Matt Szczur