Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon spent part of his pregame press conference Wednesday talking about how he wasn’t necessarily going to use right-hander Jason Motte as he would a conventional closer, even though Motte earned the Cubs’ past two saves.

Hours later, Maddon lived up to his word. Instead of waiting for the Cubs to take the lead, he used Motte in the 10th inning of a scoreless game against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

After the Cubs scored twice in the 11th, Maddon opened the bottom of the inning with left-hander James Russell, who recorded two quick outs before allowing up a hit to left fielder Darrell Ceciliani. Right-hander Justin Grimm entered and walked second baseman Wilmer Flores before striking out catcher Kevin Plawecki to earn his first professional save.

The Cubs didn’t need a closer Thursday, when they completed a three-game sweep of the woeful Mets with a 6-1 win. However, Maddon said beforehand that Wednesday epitomized his bullpen philosophy.

“Exactly what I‘m talking about,” Maddon said. “We’ve got to put another zero up there to get another at-bat. There’s no sense in waiting right there. And the other part is I have a lot of faith in the other guys out there. I know we had two left-handers that I felt very good about. There was two right-handers that I felt very good about. It just played (perfectly).”

On Wednesday, Maddon didn’t deny that Motte is probably his first pick for a traditional save opportunity. In typically unique Maddon style, he said he liked Motte because of his experience -- he led the National League with 42 saves for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012 -- as well as for the “pure blunt force” of his stuff.

“He’s just more carnal,” Maddon said.

However, the manager won’t be locked in to using Motte in the set closer’s role, either. With Grimm notching a save, the Cubs now have five relievers with at least one save.

Right-hander Hector Rendon, who threw the seventh inning Tuesday and the ninth inning Wednesday, has 12 saves. Motte has three saves. Right-hander Pedro Strop, who threw the eighth inning Tuesday and Wednesday, has two saves, and Grimm and left-hander Travis Wood have one save apiece.

Not relying on a set closer means Maddon won’t have to worry about bruising anyone’s feelings as he tries to navigate the final outs of a victory.

”Unless you have the one guy that you really want to hang your hat on -- unless you have that guy, why do it?“ Maddon said Wednesday. ”It makes everybody’s life miserable. Now, when you don’t put the guy in the game, then all of a sudden he’s disappointed and he goes home and he doesn’t sleep as well.

“I don’t want that. I just want us to win.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-35

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 6-4, 3.66 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 5-3, 2.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel will look to snap a four-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Cubs on Friday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series against the Marlins at Wrigley Field. Hammel took the loss in his most recent start, when he gave up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over four innings Sunday as the Cubs fell to the Cardinals, 4-1. The four innings tied a season low for Hammel, while the four runs allowed tied a season high. Since his last win on June 6, Hammel is 0-1 despite recording a 3.48 ERA and striking out 23 batters over 20 1/3 innings. Hammel is 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA in nine career games (seven starts) against the Marlins. He earned the win the last time he opposed Miami on June 1, when he gave up one run and struck out a career-high 11 over 6 2/3 innings in the Cubs’ 5-1 victory at Marlins Park.

--OF Jorge Soler (left ankle sprain) played in his third rehab game Thursday night for Triple-A Iowa, and he went 1-for-3 with a walk. Soler is 1-for-10 with an RBI for Iowa. Manager Joe Maddon said Thursday morning that Soler is close to returning to the majors, though he didn’t want to predict an exact date. Soler was injured when he landed awkwardly on first base while running out a grounder June 1. He is hitting .265 with four homers and 19 RBIs in 49 games for the Cubs.

--3B Kris Bryant got his first day off as a big-leaguer Thursday, when he sat out the Cubs’ 6-1 win over the Mets. Bryant started each of the 68 games the Cubs had played since he was promoted to the majors April 17. Manager Joe Maddon said he thought Thursday was a good day to rest Bryant because the Cubs were facing Mets RHP Jacob deGrom before heading home for a matinee Friday against the Marlins. Bryant is hitting .274 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs this season.

--RHP Donn Roach will make another start Saturday, when the Cubs host the Marlins at Wrigley Field. It will be the second time Roach occupies a turn in the rotation usually held by LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, who went on the disabled list June 23 with left deltoid inflammation. Roach struggled in his debut for the Cubs on June 27, when he gave up four runs in 3 1/3 innings and took the loss as Chicago fell to the Cardinals, 8-1.

--INF Jonathan Herrera made the most of a rare start Thursday, when he delivered a safety squeeze in the second inning and hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning of the Cubs’ 6-1 win over the Mets. The homer was the first for Herrera since July 7, 2013, and the three-RBI game was his first since April 14, 2011. He has made 16 starts this season -- 10 at second base and six at third base -- and is batting .229 with 10 RBIs and three stolen bases in 70 at-bats.

--RHP Jake Arrieta continued his run of dominant pitching Thursday, when he earned the win after allowing one run on five hits while walking none and striking out seven over eight innings as the Cubs beat the Mets 6-1. Arrieta has allowed just two runs in his past three starts, a 24-inning stretch in which he lowered his ERA from 3.40 to 2.80. He is 8-5 in 16 starts with a team-high 110 strikeouts in 106 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s done a great job. Goes from the safety squeeze bunt, perfectly executed, to putting the ball over the wall when you need it. Worked a great at-bat, hits a homer, plays a nice third base. He stays ready.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, on INF Jonathan Herrera, who had a big game in a rare start Thursday as the Cubs beat the Mets 6-1.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on June 29.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 19, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on June 23.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

RHP Donn Roach

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Mike Baxter

OF Matt Szczur