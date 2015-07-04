Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Cubs have a much better record as they hit the season’s halfway point next week, but manager Joe Maddon said there’s still plenty of room for improvement among younger players who have helped make the turnaround happen.

“We recovered nicely on the (recent) road trip -- three tough games in St. Louis (all losses) and then we go to New York and play really, really grind out kind of baseball (a three-game series sweep).”

The Cubs are 42-36 through 78 games this season. In 2014, their 42nd win did not come until July 25 in their 101st game.

“The biggest thing I‘m looking for is to stop chasing pitches -- breaking balls -- outside the strike zone,” Maddon said prior to Friday’s opener of a three-game series with Miami.

”Some guys get it done sooner than others. I’ve seen definite improvement in K.B. (third baseman Kris Bryant), I think Addison (Russell) is showing signs, we get (OF Jorge) Soler back and see where he is. ... It’s about making the pitcher come to you a little more often. Once they do that, we’ll hit.

“But I like where we’re at, I like the resolve of our group. We’ve got to get some guys health and that’s going to help also,” Maddon added.

In the meantime, Maddon said he’d take a break from baseball Friday night and join thousands of fans as surviving members of the Grateful Dead host the first of a three-concert series in Chicago.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-3, 4.12 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Clayton Richard, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel (5-4) suffered his second straight loss while allowing just two runs on four hits while he walked one and struck out five in seven innings. He’s had a 1.78 ERA in his last six starts at home. Hammel retired 13 straight Marlins before giving up a two-out home run to Justin Bour that gave Miami a 2-1 lead.

--OF Jorge Soler was expected to play nine innings for Triple-A Iowa on Friday as he continues a rehab assignment. He went 1-for-3 on Thursday against Round Rock. He’s been on the disabled list since June 3 with a left ankle sprain. Before the injury he was batting .265 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 49 games with the Cubs. Soler’s possible return might be “not far down the road,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

--3B Kris Bryant completed June as the first rookie in Cubs franchise history with at least 10 home runs, 40 runs scored and 40 RBIs by month’s end. His 43 RBIs entering Friday were two short of 1B Anthony Rizzo and the Cubs team lead.

--LHP Manny Rondon was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on Friday for catcher Rafael Lopez. The Cubs also picked up an international slot in the deal. Rondon, a 20-year-old prospect, has gone 3-7 with a 2.94 ERA in 36 appearances though three seasons in the Angels organization.

--C Rafael Lopez was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday in exchange for LHP Manny Rondon. Lopez, 27, was designed for assignment on June 27. He batted .276 eight eight doubles, one triple and 17 RBIs with Triple-A Iowa this season. He made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2014, hitting .182 in seven games.

--RHP Carlos Pimentel of Triple-A Iowa was named organizational pitcher of the month for June by the Cubs on Friday. He was 4-1 with a 0.95 ERA in five June starts for Iowa and held opposing hitters to a .192 average, a .287 on-base percentage and a .212 slugging mark. He did not allow a home run while striking out 22 and walking 14. Pimentel’s June ERA topped the Pacific Coast League and his four wins tied for first.

--OF Mark Zagunis of Class A Myrtle Beach was named the Cubs minor league player of the month on Friday after he batted .326 with 23 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, four home runs and 15 RBIs in June. Zagunis, who hit .439 in nine games between June 10-19, led the Carolina League in runs scored, tied for first in homers and was second in total bases (51) and OPS. He was a Carolina League All-Star last month and league player of the week for June 15-21.

--RHP Donn Roach was scheduled to make his second start with the Cubs on Saturday, but was demoted to Triple-A afrer the team acquired LHP Clayton Richard from Pittsburgh. He began the season at Triple-A Iowa where he was 7-1 with a 2.29 ERA in 14 starts. Called up on June 27, he made the start that night in St. Louis and gave up four runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings in an 8-1 loss. He has faced Miami twice in his career with no record and a 6.00 ERA in three innings pitched.

--LHP Clayton Richard was acquired by the Chicago Cubs from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations Friday. Richard, who was playing for Triple-A Indianapolis when the transaction occurred, is scheduled to be the Cubs’ starting pitcher in Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins. Richard, 31, last pitched in the majors in 2013, when he went 2-5 with a 7.01 ERA for the San Diego Padres. His best year was 2010, when he was 14-9 with a 3.75 ERA for the Padres. He spent most of this season with Indianapolis, where he had a 2.09 ERA in 56 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s (unfortunate) the two mistakes you have in the game end up leaving the yard and cost the team a game. I felt pretty good (but) kind of pitched today without the slider; it wasn’t at its best.” -- Cubs RHP Jason Hammel, after a loss to Miami on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on June 29.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 19, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on June 23.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Clayton Richard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Mike Baxter

OF Matt Szczur