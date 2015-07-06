Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Jorge Soler was activated off the disabled list on Sunday and the Chicago Cubs wasted no time letting him shake off the rust in Sunday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins.

Soler, 23, suffered an ankle sprain on June 1 at Miami and was placed on the disabled list two days later.

He played in four games at Triple-A Iowa as part of a rehab assignment, going 2-for-13 (.154) with three walks and one RBI.

Soler, once seen as a potential contender for National League rookie of the year, now has a .260 average along with four home runs and 19 RBIs through 50 games.

Soler was 0-for-3 but had a couple of hard knocks on Sunday. “He said he felt really good,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He smiled easily, it’s obviously a good sign.”

To make room for Soler, the Cubs optioned outfielder Matt Szczur to Triple-A Iowa.

Szczur, 26, was battling .211 with one homer and eight RBIs in 32 games for Chicago. He’s batting .287 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 36 games at Iowa.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-36

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 6-5, 3.30 ERA) at Cubs (Jon Lester, 4-6, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-4) spun a 7 1/3 inning shutout gem, scattered five hits, struck out six and walked just one on Sunday in the Cubs 2-0 victory on Sunday afternoon. It was his second straight shutout outing as he out-dueled Marlins RHP Mat Latos. “Their guy was really good, our guy was really good,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. The Cubs are now 9-0 when Hendricks throws at least seven innings.

--RF Jorge Soler went 0-for-3 in his first game since early June when he suffered a left ankle sprain. Solar, who had a short rehab stint at Triple-A Iowa, was activated from the disabled list on Sunday and inserted into the starting lineup. “He said he felt really good,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He smiled easily, it’s obviously a good sign.”

--OF Chris Denorfia was 1-for-1 with a double and run scored, recording the Cubs second hit of the game with a pinch-hit double in the eighth. He’s 7-for-13 as a pinch-hitter this season.

--OF Matt Szczur was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday in order to make room for RF Jorge Soler. Szczur, 26, was batting .211 with one homer and eight RBIs in 32 games for the Cubs. He’s hitting .287 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 36 games at Iowa.

--LHP Jon Lester makes his 17th start of the season, 10th at home and fourth of his career against St. Louis as the Cubs open a four-game home series against the Cardinals on Monday. Lester tossed seven shutout innings and struck out seven in a July 1 outing at the Mets but didn’t get a decision. He’s 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA all-time against St. Louis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re definitely going to hit, you have to go through these stretches. It’s always good when you go over the stretch and you’re able to win in spite of it.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon after a win over Miami on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on June 29 and was activated July 5.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 19, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on June 23.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Clayton Richard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Mike Baxter

RF Jorge Soler