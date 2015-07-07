Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Anthony Rizzo was a distant fifth in voting for National League All-Star Game starter at first base, but his peers know a good thing when they see it.

Fellow players voted the Chicago Cubs first baseman onto the NL roster in results announced Monday.

Rookie third baseman Kris Bryant was also named to the team, a pick by NL manager Bruce Bochy as a replacement for injured Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Rizzo’s selection is his second after he won last season’s Final Vote.

The pick came as no surprise to Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who promoted his first baseman the past few weeks.

“I’ve been impressed with the whole body of work,” Maddon said. “He does not give up an at-bat, (and I like) his ability to adjust to counts, his ability to hit better pitching, his ability to hit for average and power. His baserunning has really taken to another level, and I’ve always known he’s a good defender. ... He’s a complete baseball player.”

Rizzo, 25, is batting .292 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs after going 1-for-4 Monday in the Cubs’ 6-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bryant, who started the season at Triple-A Iowa, joined the Cubs in mid-April, and he has 12 homers and 49 RBIs. At age 23, he is the Cubs youngest All-Star third baseman since a 23-year-old Ron Santo in 1963.

“Obviously, it’s exciting, especially to be on a stage like this in Major League Baseball,” said Bryant after learning of his selection prior to Monday’s game. “I’ve been at some all-star games, but I don’t think anything can compare to making the major league all-star team.”

The All-Star Game is July 14 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 2-0, 5.09 ERA, and LHP Tim Cooney, 0-0, 5.09 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 8-5, 2.80 ERA, and RHP Dallas Beeler, 0-2, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester saw a bid for a no-hitter vanish in the seventh inning as St. Louis scored twice. Lester (4-7) wound up with his fifth defeat since May 27, and he hasn’t won since a 4-1 decision over Pittsburgh on May 16. Lester allowed two hits and no earned runs in his outing. He has now thrown at least seven innings and yielded no earned runs in consecutive starts. He also had an infield hit, the first of his career after he was 0-for-66.

--RF Jorge Soler, who went 2-for-3 with a double, is a career .357 hitter in 12 games against St. Louis, including hits in four consecutive games. He recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season.

--1B Anthony Rizzo earned a spot on his second All-Star team Monday, this time in a vote by the players. He is the second first baseman in franchise history to earn All-Star honors in consecutive seasons and the first in nearly 70 years, joining Phil Cavarretta (1946-47). He is only the fifth first baseman in Cubs history with multiple All-Star appearances. Rizzo, 25, remains the youngest All-Star first baseman in franchise history.

--3B Kris Bryant was named an All-Star by NL manager Bruce Bochy. He is the first rookie third baseman to represent the Cubs and only the sixth rookie All-Star in franchise history. He is batting .278 with 14 doubles, 12 homers and 49 RBI, and he became the first rookie in franchise history to reach 10 homers, 40 RBI and 40 runs by July 1.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (8-5, 2.80 ERA) works the early game of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the Cardinals. He is 3-1 with a 1.48 ERA in eight career starts against St. Louis and is 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA in three starts vs. the Cardinals this year. In his last start, he allowed just one run on five hits and struck out eight over eight innings Thursday against the Mets.

--RHP Dallas Beeler (0-2, 3.27 ERA) will face the Cardinals in the nightcap of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader. He was 0-2 with a 3.27 ERA in two games for the Cubs last year. This season at Triple-A Iowa, he is 1-5 with a 6.33 ERA in 13 starts.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was ineffective Monday in his first rehab start for Double-A Tennessee, allowing four runs on eight hits, including two homers, in four innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk. Wada has been sidelined since June 23 due to left deltoid inflammation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was good, but the end result isn’t what we want. These guys have been playing good baseball against us, and we’ve got to figure out a way to combat that.” -- LHP Jon Lester, who allowed two hits and two runs (both unearned) Monday in the Cubs’ 6-0 loss to the Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C David Ross (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 2.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 6.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RF Jorge Soler (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on June 29 and was activated July 5.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 19, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on June 23.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Clayton Richard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Miguel Montero

Taylor Teagarden

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Mike Baxter