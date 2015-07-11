Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- As a guy from nearby northwest Indiana, Clayton Richard is well versed in the rivalry between the Cubs and White Sox.

But this weekend is the first time he’s experienced it first-hand thanks to a timely acquisition by the Cubs last week that brought him back to major leagues for the first time since 2013.

“It’s been exciting,” said the 31-year-old left-hander. “It’s been a long time since I’ve had an opportunity to pitch in the big leagues. I‘m enjoying it and it’s a lot of fun. I‘m trying to get back on a routine and get settled.”

Richard’s career started with the White Sox and has taken him to San Diego and, most recently, the Pirates organization.

The Cubs acquired Richard last Friday for cash considerations from Pittsburgh and started him the next day. He worked 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on eight hits in a 7-2 Cubs win over Miami.

Richard also started on Wednesday, going three innings but not factoring in a decision in the Cubs’ 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Richard isn’t slated to start in the weekend series. His next potential start will come after the All-Star break.

So he’ll get a chance to savor the crosstown rivalry.

“It’s great for the city and it’s really neat to be part of it when it’s the two Chicago teams,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-39

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 7-4, 2.80) at Cubs (Jon Lester, 407, 3.48 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks had no decision on Friday but still extended his scoreless-innings streak to a career-high 22 1/3 innings dating back to June 24 against Los Angeles. He has not allowed a run in his last three starts (20 1/3 innings) and is the first Cubs pitcher to accomplish that feat since Ryan Dempster from June 5-July 14, 2012. Hendricks also went 1-for-2 at the plate, snapping an 0-for-18 streak.

--RF Jorge Soler went 1-for-4 and has reached base in five straight games. He’s batting .273 in six games since coming off the disabled list (6-for-22).

--CF Dexter Fowler went 0-for-4 and still needs one hit to reach 800 for his career. Fowler is batting .228 through 83 games. The Cubs leadoff batter has 118 total bases, third highest on the team, plus eight homers and 25 RBIs.

--3B Kris Bryant went 0-for-3 but had a sixth-inning walk and has reached base in 28 of his last 29 games at Wrigley Field dating back to May 11.

--LHP Jon Lester (4-7, 3.48 ERA) makes his 18th start of the season and 11th at home in the middle game of the weekend series against the White Sox. It will be his 14 career start against the White Sox. He’s 6-5 with a 4.38 ERA in 13 starts dating to 2006. Lester has not allowed a run in his last 16 innings dating back to the third inning of a June 25 game against the Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve hit the ball hard. We just really haven’t had any luck. We’ve got to keep swinging.” - Cubs CF Dexter Fowler, after Friday’s 1-0 loss to the White Sox.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Hammel (left hamstring tightness) left his July 8 start after one inning. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam July 9.

--C David Ross (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 2.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 6.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--3B Mike Olt (fractured right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 19, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on June 23.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

