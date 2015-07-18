Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- It may be tough for the Chicago Cubs to return catcher Kyle Schwarber to the minor leagues.

The rookie continues to show he can hit major league pitching. On Friday, in his first game since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa, Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a double and scored a run.

“He swung the bat and he caught well,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I like what he did a lot.”

Schwarber was recalled when catcher Miguel Montero went on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb.

During his first stint in the big leagues, a six-game stretch from June 16-21, Schwarber hit .364 (8-for-22) with a triple, a homer and six RBIs. That included a 4-for-5 effort against Cleveland, when he served as the designated hitter.

Schwarber is now hitting .423 (11-for-26).

Schwarber, 22, was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2014, the fourth overall selection out of Indiana University. In 147 games in the minor leagues, he has batting .333 with 35 doubles, 34 homers, 102 RBIs and 88 walks.

In last week’s Futures Game, Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a two-run triple and was named MVP, as the United States scored a 10-1 victory over the World Team.

Schwarber, a finalist for the Johnny Bench Award given to the nation’s best collegiate catcher, began the season ranked as the organization’s fourth-best prospect by Baseball America. He was recently ranked as the 15th best prospect in all of baseball by ESPN.com.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-8, 3.59 ERA) at Braves (LHP Manny Banuelos, 1-0, 0.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester (4-8, 3.59) will make his 19th start of the season. He is coming off a loss to the White Sox when he allowed five runs, four earned, on seven hits over seven innings, with eight strikeouts. Over the last six starts, Lester is 0-3, but has posted a 2.35 ERA. Lester will be making his fifth career start against the Braves and has gone 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA with four quality starts. Right-handers are hitting only .249 against Lester.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks pitched 5 2/3 innings and was removed after throwing 100 pitches on Friday. He allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and one walk, with five strikeouts. He received no decision for his second consecutive start. He saw his streak of scoreless innings end at 22 1/3 when the Braves scored in the first inning.

--OF Dexter Fowler went 1-for-3 and reached base three times on Friday. He reached on an error and was stranded at third, walked and scored, hit the ball sharply and was doubled up, and singled and was picked off. Fowler went to high school in the Atlanta suburbs.

-- C Miguel Montero was placed on the 15-day DL retroactive to July 12 with a sprained left thumb. Montero, 32, is hitting .230 with five doubles, 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 73 games. He has started 54 games behind the plate.

--C Kyle Schwarber was recalled for the second time this season and went 3-for-4 with a double and scored a run on Friday. He became the team’s first rookie catcher since 1914 to have two three-hit games among his first seven games. Schwarber, the team’s first-round draft choice from 2014, hit .364 (8-for-22) with a homer and six RBIs during a six-game stay from June 16-21.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I still have faith in Stroppie. I still believe he has some of the best stuff.” - Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on Pedro Strop, who gave up the game-winning hit to Atlanta’s Eury Peres..

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Miguel Montero (jammed left thumb) was injured July 11. He did not play July 12, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Jason Hammel (left hamstring tightness) left his July 8 start after one inning. An MRI showed no major structural damage. He is expected to make his next start July 21.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 11.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Neil Ramirez

LHP Clayton Richard

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

Taylor Teagarden

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia