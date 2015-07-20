Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Jon Lester certainly didn’t pitch badly for the Chicago Cubs in the first half of the season, his six-game losing streak in large part the result of a lack of run support.

The left-hander hadn’t really performed up to the six-year, $155 million contract he received in the offseason as a free agent, though.

Now it’s the second half and Cubs fans have to be feeling good about how it started for Lester against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

Lester took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and allowed just two singles over 7 1/3 innings while winning for the first time since May 16. His record is still just 5-8, but his ERA is a solid 3.37.

The former Boston ace spent the All-Star break decompressing with family and friends at his farm outside Atlanta.

“Whether you’re doing good, bad or indifferent, whatever it is, you can use that to get back to neutral and take those days off and really appreciate that time,” he said. “It was a good break and now we’re back to business.”

Lester was all business against the Braves, striking out seven. He walked one and hit a batter.

“I thought he did a great job of pitching to a hitter’s strengths as well as a hitter’s weaknesses when he needed to,” catcher David Ross said. “Whatever I asked him to do, he did it.”

Lester said he was happy with his command, although just 63 of his 110 pitches were strikes. The Braves’ aggressiveness worked against them.

“I thought he had good carry on his pitches,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Lester pitched a no-hitter for the Red Sox in 2008 and Maddon said he would have sent him out for the ninth inning no matter the pitch count if the Braves had still been hitless.

A.J. Pierzynski singled leading off the eighth inning, though, to end the drama.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-41

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Clayton Richard, 1-0, 5.79 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 3-4, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta improved to a career-best 11-5 and lowered his ERA to 2.52 with seven scoreless innings against the Braves on Sunday. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out 10. Arrieta has won five consecutive decisions and has allowed two or fewer runs in his past six starts. He has gone at least seven innings in 10 of his 19 starts, with two complete games.

--RHP Rafael Soriano will be promoted from Triple-A Iowa on Monday to bolster the Cubs bullpen after the veteran didn’t allow a run in seven minor league appearances. “I heard he’s throwing really well,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. Soriano, 35, needed just seven pitches in a perfect inning on Saturday and allowed only four hits over seven innings while striking out seven and walking three. Soriano signed a minor league contract with the Cubs in June after not getting the kind of deal he had hoped for in the offseason as a free agent.

--RHP Edwin Jackson will be designated for assignment by the Cubs on Monday to clear a roster spot for veteran RHP Rafael Soriano. Jackson, 31, had made 23 relief appearances, going 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA. He had struck out 23 and walked 12 in 31 innings. Jackson was 8-18 and 6-15 the past two seasons with the Cubs after signing a four-year deal as a free agent.

--LHP Clayton Richard makes his second start and third appearance for the Cubs on Monday at Cincinnati in the opener of a four-game series. He was acquired from Pittsburgh for cash considerations after going 4-2 with a 2.09 ERA in nine starts for Triple-A Indianapolis. Richard beat Miami in his Cubs debut on July 4, allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings, but didn’t fare as well in a long-relief outing against St. Louis on July 8.

--RHP Dallas Beeler, who made a spot start July 7 in a doubleheader against St. Louis, most likely will be called up to start one of the Cubs’ doubleheader games Wednesday at Cincinnati. He gave up two runs on four hits over five innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals. At Triple-A Iowa, Beeler is 2-5 with a 6.02 ERA in 14 starts. He has been solid in his last six outings, though, giving up seven earned runs over 31 1/3 innings and striking out 31.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “ Just really outstanding again. We’ve talked about him being among the top pitchers in the National League and he proved it again today.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on RHP Jake Arrieta, threw seven scoreless innings against the Braves on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Miguel Montero (jammed left thumb) was placed on the disabled list July 17, retroactive to July 12. He was injured July 11.

--RHP Jason Hammel (left hamstring tightness) left his July 8 start after one inning. An MRI showed no major structural damage. He is expected to make his next start July 21.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 11.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Neil Ramirez

LHP Clayton Richard

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

Taylor Teagarden

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia