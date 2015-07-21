Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Kyle Schwarber grew up in Middletown, Ohio, fewer than 40 miles from Cincinnati.

On Monday night, the 22-year-old Chicago Cubs catcher made his second career start before a large contingent of family and friends at Great American Ball Park.

Nervous? Not this kid.

“My family will be more nervous than I am,” Schwarber said prior to Monday’s game. “I just look at it as another ballgame. I‘m happy that I‘m back here in Cincinnati, but it’s time to do the job.”

Schwarber lined a single in his first at-bat, then finished 1-for-4 with a run and a walk in the 5-4 loss to the Reds.

It helped that Schwarber played in the All-Star Futures Game before a large crowd at Great American Ball Park eight days before, and went 1-for-3 with a two-run triple to earn Most Valuable Player honors for the USA team.

In his first nine big-league games, Schwarber did not perform like a wide-eyed rookie, batting .393 with a homer and six RBIs.

“He’s not really affected by stuff,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “You play this game best when you lack emotion. I think he’s good at staying in the moment. That’s reflective in his at-bats.”

Schwarber, who was picked fourth overall by Chicago in the first round of the 2014 draft, made quite a splash in his first 10 major-league at-bats in June, collecting six hits, including a triple, homer and four RBIs.

“I got a little bit of a taste of (the big leagues) when I got to be up for six days,” Schwarber said. “Now I know what to expect. It’s going to be fun.”

An injury to starting catcher Miguel Montero meant a return trip to the majors for Schwarber, who was hitting .333 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 17 games at Triple-A Iowa.

Schwarber downplayed the butterflies on Monday night. But he wouldn’t diminish the significance of returning to his home state in a big-league uniform, and in the ballpark he frequented as a kid.

“Growing up, I’ve always been a Reds fan,” Schwarber said. “Now that I‘m here and getting a chance to play against them, it’s a good thing.”

But, Schwarber added: “I‘m trying to stay here. The easy part is getting here, the hard part’s being able to stay here.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 5-4, 2.86 ERA) at Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 1-2, 5.90 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Kyle Schwarber grew up about 40 minutes northwest of Cincinnati. He had a large contingent of fans when he appeared in the All-Star Futures Game last week and he did again on Monday night in the series opener against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run on Monday. He’s now batting .400 on the Cubs’ current road trip.

--RHP Edwin Jackson was popular among teammates, but on Monday he was designated for assignment to make room for right-hander Rafael Soriano, who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. The 31-year-old Jackson went 16-34 with a 5.37 ERA in 82 appearances, including 58 starts, for the Cubs since signing a four-year deal in 2013. In 23 relief appearances this season, Jackson was 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA.

--RHP Rafael Soriano was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Soriano, 35, last pitched in the major league last year with the Washington Nationals, finishing 2014 with a 4-1 record with a 3.19 ERA and 32 saves.

--RHP Clayton Richard allowed three earned runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings, but two of those hits were home runs, snapping the Cubs’ streak of 12 games without allowing a homer. He now owns a 5.79 ERA at Great American Ball Park.

--RHP Justin Grimm lamented a walk to Reds third baseman Todd Frazier that preceded a two-run homer by Jay Bruce in a 5-4 loss at Cincinnati on Monday night. Both were mistakes, he admitted. “I was just trying to attack Frazier. It didn’t work out,” Grimm said. “I showed Bruce inside with the first pitch. I should’ve stayed with my strength, but I made a scouting report pitch instead. I’ll learn from my mistake.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We made a couple of mistakes, but it was a great game. The guys kept fighting back. We just didn’t win. If you weren’t entertained by that game, you don’t like baseball.”-- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after Monday’s 5-4 loss to Cincinnati.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was evaluated by a specialist in Arizona on July 20 to determine the extent of his injury.

--RHP Jason Hammel (left hamstring tightness) left his July 8 start after one inning. An MRI showed no major structural damage. He is expected to make his next start July 21.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 11.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Clayton Richard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Rafael Soriano

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

Taylor Teagarden

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia