Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Some managers might have deemed it a “tough” loss on Monday night at Great American Ball Park. But, the Chicago Cubs’ effervescent skipper -- Joe Maddon -- marveled at the proceedings.

“If you weren’t entertained by that game, you don’t like baseball,” he said, following a 5-4 loss during which the Cubs squandered a two-run lead in the fifth.

Maddon said he’s seen that movie before.

“The game you saw last night, we almost play that game on a nightly basis,” he said. “It’s always close, it comes down to the end. We hit a couple balls at them, they hit a couple home runs, we lose. You just (have to) forget about it and play the next day.”

Perhaps it’s just Maddon’s free-flowing personality that makes it easier for him to turn the page after a difficult game. Or maybe it’s a necessary mindset when you have a starting eight which averages around 24 years of age. Regardless, the mindset that Maddon has instilled is reflective in the Cubs’ consistency this season, which is uncanny for a young ballclub.

Entering Tuesday’s game, Chicago was 24-22 on the road and 25-20 at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs had a four-game losing streak the first week of May and a five-game skid in late June. Aside from that, they’ve had just one losing streak of more than two games through 91 contests.

On Tuesday night, a pair of homers by catcher Kyle Schwarber helped them overcome Monday’s loss with a two-run homer to tie the score in the ninth and a go-ahead homer in the 13th, lifting the Cubs to a 5-4 win.

“That’s what gets you to the playoffs, having that short memory,” Maddon said. “That’s 162. It’s always about the bounce after the fall.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 4-4, 3.44 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 7-5, 3.95 ERA); Cubs (RHP Dallas Beeler, 0-0, 3.60 ERA) at Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 0-3, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Starlin Castro has yet to have the type of hot streak that’s been customary at times during his four big-league seasons. “I’ve tried everything, whether it’s more work, less work, moving him up and down the order,” said manager Joe Maddon. “It is what it is, man. I love the way he’s going about his business. He’s playing a good shortstop.” Castro ranks fifth among shortstops in RBIs. He was 0-for-4 on Monday night, making him 2-for-17 on the road trip. But Maddon says it’s a matter of time. “If he keeps working the way he has, it’s going to start happening for him,” he said. Castro went 1-for-6 on Tuesday while striking out multiple times for the fourth time in July.

--RHP Jason Hammel wasn’t sharp Tuesday night in his first start since leaving after an inning on July 8 with left hamstring tightness. Hammel allowed two runs (one earned) and five hits in five innings with three walks and four strikeouts. He has allowed seven unearned runs this season.

--C Kyle Schwarber worked the count to 3-2 against Reds right-hander J.J. Hoover in the ninth inning on Tuesday night, then launched his second career homer, a two-run shot, an estimated 424 feet over the visitors bullpen in right, tying the score 4-4. He followed that with a solo shot in the 13th inning to put the Cubs ahead to day in a 5-4 win. Schwarber, who grew up less than 40 miles from Great American Ball Park in Middletown, Ohio, went 4-for-7 with a double, two homers and four RBIs. “It’s pretty impressive obviously,” said manager Joe Maddon. “I know everybody’s going to focus on his hitting. But he did a really good job behind the plate today. Everything he did was first-rate. Offensively, he’s got a different kind of thing with the bat. He’s very talented.”

--LF Chris Coghlan hit his ninth home run on Tuesday night, but not without dispute. With one out in the sixth, Coghlan hit a long drive to left that caromed off a fan and initially was ruled a triple. Reds manager Bryan Price argued that it should be a ground-rule double due to fan interference. However, following a 3-minute, 42-second video review requested by crew chief Fieldin Culbreth, it was ruled that the ball actually cleared the wall before being touched, and Coghlan was awarded the homer. The nine homers equal his total in 125 games last season for the Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s awesome just to be able to contribute. It’s a great feeling all-around.” -- Cubs C Kyle Schwarber, after hitting two homers in a win over the Reds on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was evaluated by a specialist in Arizona on July 20 which confirmed the original diagnosis. He is not expected to resume baseball activity for two weeks.

--RHP Jason Hammel (left hamstring tightness) left his July 8 start after one inning. An MRI showed no major structural damage. He is expected to make his next start July 21.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 11.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

LHP Clayton Richard

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Rafael Soriano

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

Taylor Teagarden

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia