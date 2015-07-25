Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs’ annual Fire Sale is now a thing of the past.

After poor seasons that resulted in top players being dealt away for prospects, the Cubs are working from a position of strength as they seek to add and bolster the roster and position themselves for a second-half run to a National League playoff berth.

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer and his staff continue to work the phones as the trading deadline looms next Friday.

”We’re actively trying to make our team better,“ Hoyer said. ”We’re obviously on the phone non-stop, trying to be in communication with everyone. “It’s too early to say definitively, but we wouldn’t be making this many calls and working as hard as we are if we weren’t trying to make things happen before the deadline.”

Pitching depth -- whether a long-term contract or a half-season rental -- is tops on the wish list.

Hoyer declined to talk about specific targets. But one top possibility -- Phillies left-hander Cole Hamels -- was sitting right across the field on Friday and is set to pitch against the Cubs on Saturday.

“Right now, our focus is trying to find the best fit for us,” he said. “I think we have confidence that if there were something that makes sense, we’d be able to figure it out financially.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 5-7, 3.91 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 11-5, 2.52 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester had no decision in a seven-inning quality start Friday. He allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked none. Lester owns a 2.05 ERA over his last eight starts and has tossed seven innings without issuing a walk for the third time this season. “A little bit of a grind,” Lester said about his performance. “I think I had runners on just about every inning but the seventh maybe. They made us work.”

--C Kyle Schwarber is batting .400 (18-for-45) with 10 runs, two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs in his first 14 games covering two stints with the Cubs this season. Schwarber didn’t start on Friday but entered as a seventh-inning pinch hitter and got an appreciative hand.

--3B Kris Bryant leads all big league rookies with 55 RBIs and a .365 on-base percentage. He went 1-for-5 Friday with his first home run since July 4 against Miami. Ten of his 13 home runs this season have come at Wrigley Field.

--LF Chris Coghlan was 2-for-4 with a walk, home run and two RBIs Friday. He hit his career-high 10th homer in the fourth, a two-run shot. Coghlan is batting .370 with four extra-base hits in the second half (seven games). He also tied a career-best with two stolen bases.

--RF Jorge Soler went 3-for-5 and has now hit safely in five of his last six games at home. Friday’s game was his second three-hit game of the season.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch for the 21st time this season on Friday and added to his all-time franchise record. It’s also the most in the major leagues in 2015. Rizzo went 1-for-4 and is batting .300 in 23 games against NL East opponents this season.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (11-5, 2.52 ERA) makes his 20th start of the season and 10th at home on Saturday. In his last start on July 19 at Atlanta he earned his fourth win four starts, throwing seven scoreless innings in a three-hit effort. Arrieta is the Cubs’ winningest pitcher and has tossed 15 quality starts in 19 outings and has allowed one run or fewer in 10 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every loss stings. We had opportunities to score more runs and we didn’t do it tonight. ... I thought the Phillies really swung the bat well today and they had good at-bats all game. And they pitched well, especially out of the bullpen.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after a 10-inning loss to Philadelphia on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was evaluated by a specialist in Arizona on July 20, and the original diagnosis was confirmed. He is not expected to resume baseball activity before early August.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 11.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Rafael Soriano

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

Taylor Teagarden

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia