Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- David Ross said he wasn’t planning anything fancy as he made his second career appearance as a relief pitcher on Sunday.

“My goal was to throw it right down the middle,” said Ross, normally the Cubs catcher. “I know how hard hitting is judging from my batting average. I just try to throw it and hope they hit at somebody.”

Sunday’s appearance by the unlikely right-handed reliever helped to avoid stressing the bullpen, especially with the Phillies leading 11-5 and the Cubs entering a stretch of 14 straight games without a break.

Ross then came up as a batter to lead off the ninth and hit a home run -- his first as a Cub.

“He went out and pitched, got his three and I said you’re hitting first,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “Of course, the buzz in the dugout was he’s got to hit a home run here. Two strikes, slider, homer and crushed it too. It was good to lighten the mood there at the end because nobody was feeling good about today at all.”

Ross also pitched on May 9 against Milwaukee.

He was the first Cubs reliever to hit a home run since Carlos Marmol on Sept. 7, 2006 against Pittsburgh.

“I really don’t want to be out there, first of all,” Ross said. “But do what helps the team and pick up an inning late. I‘m just trying to throw strikes and get the game over as fast as possible and do the best I can.”

Ross, who is hitting .185 through 44 games and has two doubles and five RBIs, was asked if there’s anything else he’d like to do for the Cubs.

“No,” he said and then reconsidered. “Win a World Series.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-46

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 6-4, 4.62 ERA) at Cubs (Kyle Hendricks, 4-5, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel (5-5) now has losses in three of his last five starts and hasn’t won since June 6 in a 4-2 triumph at Washington. Hamel allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings on Sunday, the most since July 30, 2014, at Houston while pitching for the Athletics. It was also his shortest outing this season. “My role today was just garbage, unacceptable,” Hammel said. “Just too many pitches up in the zone and didn’t really stick with the game plan at all. They came out swinging and obviously things are going right for them right now.”

--CF Dexter Fowler was 1-for-2 with a homer, two runs score and a walk. He’s reached base in 23 of his last 47 plate appearances over the last 10 games. His third inning home run was his first since a grand slam on June 21 at Minnesota.

--C Kyle Schwarber (1-for-2) collected his first hit at Wrigley Field, a first-inning single. He already has 18 hits on the road, becoming the first Cub player to do so since 1914 and the first major leaguer since Steve Scarsone in 1992-93 with the Phillies, Orioles and Giants.

--C David Ross entered the game as a pitcher in the ninth inning. It was his first mound appearance since May and the right-hander worked a one-two-three inning. He received an appreciative reception when he led off the Cubs ninth at the plate and slammed a solo home run to left.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-5, 3.66 ERA) will make his 20th start of the season and ninth at home on Monday as the Cubs open a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies. Hendricks allowed five runs in six innings in his last appearance, a 9-1 loss at Cincinnati on July 22. He allowed four runs before his first out and then settled down, giving up only one more run the rest of his day. It will be his third career start and second this season against the Rockies. Hendricks has a 2.81 ERA in eight starts at Wrigley Field this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They absolutely stung everything. They were the better team for three days.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after a loss to the Phillies on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was evaluated by a specialist in Arizona on July 20, and the original diagnosis was confirmed. He is not expected to resume baseball activity before early August.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 11.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Rafael Soriano

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

Taylor Teagarden

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia