Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Figuring out how to jumpstart shortstop Starlin Castro’s bat is one of the Chicago Cubs’ current priorities.

Manager Joe Maddon and hitting coach John Mallee both worked with Castro in the Wrigley Field batting cage several hours before Monday’s series opener with the Colorado Rockies.

Something seemed to click later Monday night, as Castro went 2-for-4 to snap a three-game hitless skid as the Cubs beat the Rockies 9-8.

He delivered a two-run single in the fourth inning and scored a run in the sixth.

“A lot of times when a major league guy is out of whack, it’s nothing obvious or glaring,” Maddon said. “It’s normally subtle. That’s why it’s so difficult to get to back sometimes.”

Castro is struggling through the worst season of his six-year career. He is batting .236 after Monday’s game, nearly 60 points below last year.

And he is not the only slumping Cub.

“We really haven’t hit as a team since the end of May,” Cubs president Theo Epstein said. “So it’s been a slump that’s lasted a month and a half, and through some guts and some great pitching, we’ve kept our heads above water.”

Third baseman Kris Bryant, who saw his average dip to .252 and was hitting .083 in the homestead entering Monday, also participated in extra work.

He then went 2-for-5 and clubbed a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 0-1, 4.24 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Dallas Beeler, 0-0, 6.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks worked five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits against the Rockies. He walked three and struck out four but wound up with a no-decision for the third time in four outings. Hendricks has had six starts in which he left with a lead but eventually got a no-decision.

--3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-5 with a dramatic two-out, two-run, walk-off home run in the ninth that lifted the Cubs to a 9-8 victory over the Rockies. It was his first career walk-off hit. “For the last three or four games, I think I’ve hit five or six out to the warning track, and that’s obviously frustrating,” Bryant said. “I believe in baseball gods, and I believe they pay you back, and I guess I got one today.” Bryant has seven RBIs in his past five games, and he leads the team with 59. Just three months in his big league career, Bryant also already has the second-most popular jersey, according to sales figures from MLB.com.

--LF Chris Denorfia went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. He had his 10th multi-hit game of the season. The Cubs improved to 7-1 when he has at least one RBI. Denorfia is hitting .296 through 53 games.

--SS Starlin Castro, struggling through the worst season of his six-year career, got some one-on-one help with his swing from Cubs manager Joe Maddon several hours before the start of Monday’s series with the Rockies. Castro, 25, was batting .233 through 95 games, nearly 60 points below last year’s numbers, before going 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Monday. “A lot of times when a major league guy is out of whack, it’s nothing obvious or glaring,” Maddon said. “It’s normally subtle.”

--RHP Dallas Beeler (0-0, 6.43 ERA) makes his third start of the season Tuesday when he opposes the Rockies. It is his first outing since he lasted only two innings in the Cubs’ 6-5 victory at Cincinnati last Wednesday. After that outing, , he was optioned the minors, but he can return ahead of the normal 10-day waiting period because his Wednesday appearance was as the 26th man for a doubleheader. At Triple-A Iowa, Beeler is 2-5 in 14 starts with a 6.02 ERA.

--RHP Edwin Jackson was released by the Cubs on Monday, but the team must still pay the approximately $15 million remaining on his four-year, $52 million contract. Jackson was designated for assignment last week, and he became a free agent when he was released. Jackson, 31, did not do much for the Cubs, but he might be able to sign with another club that needs some pitching help. The Cubs used Jackson as a starter in 2013 and 2014, and he was just 14-33 with a 5.58 ERA in that role. He had more success as a reliever this season, going 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA in 23 appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the way to win a ballgame. Giving up the lead was tough, but we’re a tough team. We’ve been in so many ballgames that being down one with our lineup, we weren’t too down.” -- RHP Kyle Hendricks, after the Cubs blew a lead in the top of the ninth Monday, then beat the Rockies 9-8 on 3B Kris Bryant’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Miguel Montero (sprained left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was evaluated by a specialist in Arizona on July 20, and the original diagnosis was confirmed. He is not expected to resume baseball activity before early August.

--LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left deltoid inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on July 6, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Iowa on July 11.

--LHP Zac Rosscup (inflamed left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 15, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Tennessee on July 21.

--INF Tommy La Stella (right side strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on May 15, but he experienced a setback May 17.

--RHP Jacob Turner (mild right flexor strain and bone bruise on right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee on June 9, but he was shut down in mid-June after experiencing a setback. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Kyle Hendricks

BULLPEN:

RHP Jason Motte

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP James Russell

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Rafael Soriano

RHP Yoervis Medina

CATCHERS:

Kyle Schwarber

Taylor Teagarden

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Addison Russell

SS Starlin Castro

3B Kris Bryant

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Chris Coghlan

CF Dexter Fowler

RF Jorge Soler

OF Chris Denorfia